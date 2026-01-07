Best NBA DFS Picks for January 7th: Topple the Slate with Derik Queen and 4 Others

We can never have a 100% hit rate in NBA DFS. Last night, Alex Sarr lead the charge as our best pick of the night. Differently, Jordan Poole flopped. No matter our hit-rate, know that we come in fully prepared with the best case(s) to be made. Tonight, we will make another case for five key players worth starting.

Kevin Porter, PG/SG — $8,400 (FanDuel) | $8,300 (DraftKings)

The Bucks will play the Warriors tonight and, despite being (5.5) Point underdogs, it should be a competitive game. Both teams are Bottom-12 in Pace of Play, but I find that to heavily benefit Porter. Porter is 6th on the Bucks in %Pts, but 2nd in Assist Rate (42%). In a slower, methodical game, Porter will play in a pass-first offensive style, heavily favoring his assist upside.

As for this matchup on paper, the Warriors are 27th versus Point Guards. Despite being a less score-heavy player, Porter has also met heavy upside many times, including games of (58.5) and (59.8) FanDuel Points. He is 64th in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating, being a mid-to-high end 2nd option on any NBA team. He is also averaging 4.9x of tonight's salary — tremendous value.

Quentin Grimes, SG/SF — $5,900 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Grimes is an elite bench player in the NBA. All of his output points to him being a high-end bench asset/6th man. Grimes has a solid 18.1% Usage Rate, 18.7% of Points While on the Court, and he is 5th on the team in Assist Rate (24.6%).

In this matchup, the Wizards oppose as 30th versus Shooting Guards. Even if the 76ers get up big, Grimes would not be benched. This game script only favors his upside. I think he is vastly underpriced.

Brandon Miller, SF/SG — $7,400 (FanDuel) | $6,900 (DraftKings)

We love volume over anything else. Miller has that volume that we so wish for. He is a very high-usage player, trailing only LaMelo Ball in Usage Rate on the team. To consistute an elite Usage Rate, a player would be >28%. Miller is dead on at 28.0% on (30.6) Minutes per Game. He is also 2nd in %Pts (26.9%).

The Raptors come to town for this game and they are 18th versus Small Forwards. I know you may be wondering, "What about Miller's knee injury?". The issue is deemed non-severe and, if it were, he would be out. A young player like Miller will be just fine with no concern on our end.

Derik Queen, PF/C — $7,000 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

Derik Queen becomes the fastest center in 50 years to reach 150 career assists. pic.twitter.com/GDpc9Gtr5F — Real App (@realapp) January 7, 2026

Queen is playing a back-to-back, but we have little concern for the young guy. He will play full minutes tonight and he carries momentum off of a 10-13-8 performance against the Lakers last night. He travels not far to Atlanta for this game.

I love chasing upside, and Queen has that. I truly believe that Queen has Top-10 upside at his position at this very moment. He has reached well over 5x of salary in three of his last five games.

Queen's greatest attribute may be his rebounding, where he does it at a 32.2% Rate, or 3rd on the team. Perhaps not, though, as he is 1st on the Pelicans in Assist Rate (30.5%). Queen does it all. This game should favor him as the Hawks are 22nd in Field Goal Percentage and we have an ultra-high Over/Under set at (242.5). This means more volume for the young guy.

Alex Sarr, C/PF — $7,700 (FanDuel) | $7,200 (FanDuel)

RISING SARR: Forward-center Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, continued his strong second season with 23 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead the Washington Wizards past the Orlando Magic last night for their fifth win in the last seven games. The… pic.twitter.com/rsYmyrBIMB — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2026

I am extremely willing to run it back with Sarr on a back-to-back. He only played 30 Minutes last night, and he is a young player at 20 Years of Age. He can handle this back-to-back, no problem at all. The matchup also heavily favors his rebounding upside.

Andre Drummond is the main threat on the boards. However, Drummond plays only (20.6) Minutes per Game with his 47.3% Rebound Rate. Jhoni Broome is also elite in Rebounding, but he averages just under (7) Minutes per Game. As for Embiid and others, nobody exceeds 30% in Rebound Rate, thus being of little threat to Sarr. The 76ers are 17th versus Centers, and Sarr is an above-average one of them.

