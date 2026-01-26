Best NBA DFS Picks on Monday, January 26th Feature Kevin Durant and Jalen Suggs

Last night, we endured more weirdness across the scene of the NBA. We had one postponement and too many injuries to count of one hand. The dog days of the NBA will always give us some unfortunate slates, but we hope to get back on the horse tonight. The NBA DFS Main Slate has five more games in primetime. We get feature contests between the Magic and the Cavaliers, plus the Lakers and the Bulls. Let's hit the board.

Jalen Suggs, PG/SG (ORL) — $5,600 (FanDuel) | $6,400 (DraftKings)

Suggs is finally back in this Magic lineup post-injury. He returned to action on Sunday and played 24 Minutes with subtle output. Suggs does come back tonight, expecting to play 25-28 Minutes. It is said that he did look great in the game, so we can expect better things to come as soon as this evening.

Suggs is averaging 5.1x of this salary. That gives us room for risk. The Cavaliers are dead in the middle of defensive units versus Point Guards. Suggs does play to a very good Usage Rate of 23.4%, and he is one of the best defensive players in the NBA with a 38.1% Steal Rate.

Derrick White, SG/PG (BOS) — $8,200 (FanDuel) | $7,700 (DraftKings)

White is coming into this game with a subpar week of basketball prior. He did score a nice 15-7-7 line in his last game in Chicago. Prior, White sat a game on the front-end of a back-to-back. He then score sub-30 fantasy points in two consecutive games. Now, why do I sound so gloom?

I mean to call this a game ready for a "pop" out of White. He is quite well rested and he returns home. Best of all, he gets the Trail Blazers that are 24th versus Shooting Guards. White is 2nd on the Celtics in Usage Rate at 23.4%, and he is elite defensively, while also getting a poor Trail Blazers offense.

Kevin Durant, SF/PF (HOU) — $8,900 (FanDuel) | $8,700 (DraftKings)

I absolutely love Durant tonight. He has no less than (32) points in three of his last five games. He has that momentum built up and ready to continue rising at home, against a Grizzlies team ranking 30th versus Small Forwards. Even if they get up big, I do not mind it. They can bench Durant, but he will very likely be a big part of the scoring that gains that lead to begin with.

LeBron James, PF/SF (LAL) — $9,000 (FanDuel) | $8,800 (DraftKings)

James has been healthy of recent and his output has shown. James has no games under (30) minutes played since December 28th. Rested in here, James should play in excess of (35) minutes.

The Lakers will face the Bulls tonight and they rank 28th versus Power Forwards and 22nd versus Small Forwards. I will admit that James is playing to a tad lower output with Doncic back, but even then, he should have a very good chance to hit 5x, if not 6x. His Usage Rate is still 27%, being elite.

DeAndre Ayton, C (LAL) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Ayton is working back to his full workload, and it may debut tonight for the first time since January 15th. Ayton does about (29) minutes on the season. However, since his time out on January 17th, he has averaged under (20) minutes in that three-game stretch. Again, I worry little. He is the starting center, and he is healthy, plus coming off of an (11) rebound game.

In this game, the Bulls will be just 25th versus Centers. As for Ayton's salary, he averages 5.1x of it. This gives us room for some risk, just like Suggs.

