NBA DFS Picks for Sunday, January 25th Include Collin Gillespie and Nic Claxton

The NFL may own Sundays, but we will not subscribe to just one sport. We will look at an entire array of stellar sports games today. This includes an NBA Main Slate that will feature five games to be played, all in primetime. We have the Heat at the Suns, Mavericks at the Bucks, and Pelicans at the Spurs, to name a few. Neither game it all-worldly, but they do offer great matchups to help us elevate our DFS game. I find us these five players in which pull to be great value picks in Daily Fantasy Basketball.

Collin Gillespie, PG/SG (PHO) — $6,100 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

Flashback to Friday — we had loved Gillespie, and he did provide. Gillespie scored 16 points on top of 6 rebounds and 4 assists. He hit 6x for us in that game. Today, I find his matchup to be even better than it was on Friday.

The Suns take on the Heat today, in Phoenix. The Heat happen to be 27th versus Point Guards, and Devin Booker will be out tonight, thus handing even more usage to Gillespie. As it is, Gillespie plays to an 18.5% Usage Rate, average at that. Without Booker, that rate goes well above 20%.

Jeremiah Fears, PG/SG (NO) — $5,100 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

I love Fears. He suffers in his true ceiling given the array of quality players on the Pelicans. However, he should thrive tonight. Fears plays to a 23.9% Usage Rate and he gets a Spurs team that is 22nd versus Point Guards.

As for Fears' salary, he is priced very well, averaging 4.9x of this number. His output is consistent and simply, we can trust him to meet high upside as a high-caliber early draft pick.

Dillon Brooks, SF/SG (PHO) — $5,600 (FanDuel) | $6,000 (DraftKings)

A good offensive matchup will always provide for a great lineup stack. That is what we are doing with Gillespie and Brooks. The Heat are awful in the backcourt, being also just 24th versus Small Forwards. Despite being a Small Forward, Brooks also plays Shooting Guard. He will be a true-shooting threat, in compliment to his stellar defense.

In terms of Usage Rate, Brooks touches the ball a lot. He stands to a 27.2% Usage Rate, and certainly even higher without Booker in the lineup.

John Collins, PF/C (LAC) — $5,200 (FanDuel) | $5,800 (DraftKings)

Truth be honest, the Power Forward position lacks a ton to be desired tonight. That being said, Collins does have upside that I do love tonight.

First on foremost, Collins is averaging about 4.7x of his salary tonight. Collins does often play minutes higher than average, being more volatile, but projecting towards that upside tonight. Recently, Collins has games of 23 minutes and 19 minutes. He also has games of 37 and 39 minutes. The Clippers are playing tonight, at home, and off of three days rest. Kawhi Leonard also is expected to be out, aiding usage.

We can be very optimistic that Collins plays near-35 minutes tonight. The Nets will likely rotate their players as well with Noah Clowney being one of a couple players out. This is a strategy often shown by the Nets to develop their young guys.

Nic Claxton, C (BKN) — $6,000 (FanDuel) | $6,700 (DraftKings)

Of course, we prefer to use Claxton on FanDuel. However, I am not against paying up as he is a high-value play in my books. Claxton is averaging 5.2x of this salary. It makes me wonder why he is so cheap, but there is no great reason. Simply, he is cheap, and that we will take advantage of.

The Clippers stand 23rd versus Centers. Claxton has an average Usage Rate of 17.9%, and an elite Block Rate of 44.9%.

