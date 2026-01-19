NBA DFS Plays for January 19th (MLK Day) Include Tyrese Maxey and Jaime Jaquez

We have a stellar slate of NBA Games today. It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and that introduces us to (9) Games all day long. However, we always take our focus to the DFS Main Slate. That gives us time to analyze all injuries, clarify them, and let you have time to review this article before you punch your lineup in. Today, the Main Slate gives us another (4) Games. We find these five picks to be of great value.

Steph Curry, PG (GSW) — $9,100 (FanDuel) | $9,100 (DraftKings)

One splash brother, right out of the pool. Yes, we are playing expensive here, but when we got expensive, we make sure it is worth it. Curry very much is worth it.

The Heat are 25th versus Point Guards, while Curry is one of the best in the NBA. He also plays to an elite Usage Rate of 31.0%. As for this salary, Curry is playing to 4.5x of it. He is also hitting 48+ fantasy points in (8) of his last (18) Games. Curry is essentially 50% to hit over 5x on average, but this game will heavily favor that to happen given the matchup that we have in store.

Tyrese Maxey, PG (PHI) — $10,100 (FanDuel) | $9,900 (DraftKings)

Tyrese Maxey this season:



— 1st in minutes

— 2nd in points

— 3rd in steals

— 3rd in threes



All-Star. pic.twitter.com/7ptx47ivMS — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2026

We can always play a couple high-salaries in our lineup, and I am going top-heavy tonight. There is literally no player producing DFS numbers to what Maxey is doing right now. Even at this salary, he is producing over 5x. That is rare for a high-salaried player. Maxey has 60+ fantasy points in (4) of his last (10) games.

Tonight, the 76ers face the Pacers who rank 23rd versus Point Guards. The Pacers are also playing their 3rd game in four days, and the 2nd straight on the road. Take all of this analysis, compound it with Maxey's 28.5% Usage Rate, and you have a ticket to punch.

Dillon Brooks, SF/SG (PHO) — $5,900 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

Brooks has proven to be a volatile asset all year long. If we wish to use him, we must see the upside crystal clear. I do see it, facing the Nets team that is 26th versus Small Forwards, and playing a back-to-back.

Brooks is averaging 4.9x of this salary tonight. His upside is also proven to hit with 32+ fantasy points in (4) of his last (10) games, and this game being the most favorable of them all. Brooks plays to a selfish 27.6% Usage Rate, and I like selfish basketball when playing DFS.

Jaime Jaquez, SG/SF/PF (MIA) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,400 (DraftKings)

Jaime Jaquez Jr and Davion Mitchell will be joining the team on the road trip and are expected to be available for tomorrow night.



LETS GOOO🗣️ pic.twitter.com/A38YnZ55zV — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 18, 2026

Jaquez has been injured, but he is probable to play tonight. Per reports, we expect no setbacks and that he should play to regular minutes. When healthy, Jaquez is very viable, putting up nearly 6x of this salary. It seems that the DFS platforms expects Jaquez to potentially have a minutes dip, but even then, I like Jaquez. His floor should be (18) Minutes, with a (30) Minute ceiling.

Given that Jaquez plays multiple positions, we look to the Warriors Defensive Efficiency. In that, they are moderately 13th in the NBA. In Usage Rate, Jaquez plays to a very nice 21.8%. Given his value in cost, we must use him despite the small little risk of playing time.

Al Horford, C (GS) — $4,000 (FanDuel) | $4,200 (DraftKings)

It is 2026, as we are using Horford with confidence. Time is just a number, I suppose. With Jonathan Kuminga sitting, the Warriors have lacked big men, and that gives Horford great value. He is commonly playing around (20) Minutes per Game. In that, he is averaging 5x of this salary.

The Warriors will host a Heat team that is making a very long trip. They rank 24th versus Centers. By no means does Horford play to elite usage, being just 15.9%. However, he produces to his skillset with a 31.3% Rebound Rate and a 19.4% Assist Rate. He also is defying age with a 47% Block Rate.

