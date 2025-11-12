Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, More NBA DFS Targets for Wednesday, November 12
Tonight, DFS players will be treated to a spectacular nine-game slate, featuring a few teams playing on back-to-back nights. Despite not playing last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers have already announced they’ll be resting their stars, including Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. On the injury front on the other side of the ball, Bam Adebayo will remain sidelined. Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier also remain out of action.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are highly questionable for tonight, while other stars such as Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Trae Young, Bradley Beal, and Kawhi Leonard won’t be suiting up. These injuries, while unfortunate, do create opportunities in the DFS market.
Let’s take a look at some of the best GPP options at each of the core positions on DraftKings and FanDuel heading into tonight’s slate.
NBA DFS Guards
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (DK: $10,900 | FD: $10,800)
After leading the Detroit Pistons to the postseason last season, Cunningham has soared to stardom. He is now one of the elite point guards in the NBA. Cunningham exploded for a massive 46-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double on Monday night, adding seven combined steals and blocks for a jaw-dropping 96 DraftKings points — the second-highest fantasy total of the entire season.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable tonight, Cunningham brings the slate’s highest ceiling. He’s been on a tear over his last four outings, averaging 34.3 points, 10.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Plus, this matchup sets up beautifully for another fantasy feast — the Bulls rank second in pace, and the Pistons aren’t far behind at seventh, making this a potential track meet. Additionally, with Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson sidelined, Cunningham’s usage rate will continue to skyrocket.
Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks (DK: $6,100 | FD: $6,400)
Rollins has quietly blossomed in Kevin Porter Jr.’s absence, and with Porter expected to miss at least two more weeks, the breakout spotlight remains his. Rollins has been doing a little bit of everything this season—averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.9 steals—proving he can stuff the stat sheet when handed the keys. Tonight, he draws a juicy matchup against a shorthanded Hornets backcourt, setting him up to keep the momentum rolling. Expect Rollins to deliver a strong blend of stability and upside in what could turn into another statement performance.
NBA DFS Forwards
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (DK: $8,500 | FD: $8,500)
With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown has been absolutely cooking. Sporting a massive 40.1% usage rate over his last five games, he’s been in full takeover mode—and it’s paying off in a big way.
Tonight, he gets a dream matchup against a Memphis squad that plays at the league’s third-fastest pace and is running on fumes after giving up 133 points to the Knicks just last night. Brown is averaging 30.8 points per game during this recent heater and has launched an eye-popping 119 shots in that span. With that kind of volume and rhythm, he’s got both the floor of a star and the ceiling of a slate-breaker.
Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers (DK: $4,100 | FD: $3,900)
With Cleveland resting its core playmakers and frontcourt anchors Larry Nance Jr. and Evan Mobley, Wade is stepping into a golden opportunity tonight against the Miami Heat in South Beach. Typically averaging 21.3 minutes, 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, Wade’s workload should spike north of 30 minutes—and that opens the door for a serious value performance.
With the green light to shoot and crash the boards, Wade’s counting stats could see a healthy bump across the board. He’s always a threat to knock down a few threes when given extended run, and his ability to quietly fill up the stat sheet makes him a sneaky GPP gem. At his bargain-bin salary, Wade is exactly the kind of under-the-radar value play who can help you climb the leaderboard.
NBA DFS Centers
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (DK: $11,600 | FD: $12,200)
Victor Wembanyama is coming off an absolute masterpiece on Monday night, dropping 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and a steal in a dominant win over the Bulls. The talented Frenchman continues to showcase his absurd two-way talent — gliding between guard-like finesse and big-man dominance — leaving defenses with zero answers for his mix of length, skill, and confidence. Don’t forget that this guy breaks the slate often as he has produced 70+ DK points in four of 10 games this season.
Now he’ll take on a Warriors squad running on fumes after getting blown out by the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State ranks just 26th in rebounding rate (47.4%), setting the stage for Wemby to feast on the boards while stuffing every fantasy category in sight. Expect another stat-stuffing spectacle. If you are going to build your lineup around anyone tonight, Wemby is your guy.
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (DK: $9,300 | FD: $9,600)
If you aren’t going to pay up for Wemby, Sengun is a great pivot option given his recent price drop. He might just be having the quietest elite season in the NBA. The Rockets’ big man is averaging 22.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on a career-high 26% usage rate — good for 50 DK points per game. Even with Kevin Durant in the mix, the big man continues to be a double-double machine. His efficiency and command of Houston’s offense has only gotten better since Durant’s arrival.
Sengun being priced under $10K feels like highway robbery. Tonight, he draws a dream matchup against the Wizards, who have surrendered the most fantasy points to centers by a mile and rank 29th in rebounding rate.
