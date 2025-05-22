NBA Playoffs PrizePicks Predictions: Thunder Vs. Timberwolves (Game 2)
Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Thunder is loaded with intrigue—and value on PrizePicks. We’re diving into five of our favorite player props, backed by stats and trends, so you can dominate on PrizePicks.
Jalen Williams Over 10.5 Rebounds + Assists
Williams continues to deliver the goods in the postseason, clearing this mark once again in his most recent outing. That makes it nine hits in his last 12 playoff appearances — a rock-solid 75% success rate.
His only shortfalls? Efforts of nine, eight, and eight — hardly duds by any stretch. And he’s eclipsed this line four of his last five matchups against the T-Wolves stretching back to the regular season.
It’s a pretty high total but given his involvement on both ends of the floor and his ability to draw defenders on his attacks to the rim before a kickout to a knockdown shooter, I expect J-Will to yet again clear this line in a pivotal Game 2 matchup.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 31.5 Points
SGA came up just shy of this line in Game 1, finishing with 31 points—missing by a single point. But historically, he’s thrived against the Timberwolves, eclipsing this mark in three of four regular-season meetings while torching them for an eye-popping 35.0 points per game.
Critics call him a “free throw merchant,” but that’s hardly a knock when he’s drawing contact and converting at the line with such consistency. SGA went 11-for-14 from the stripe last game—a solid showing by any standard—but don’t expect him to miss three freebies again. His midrange mastery continues to leave defenders in awe, and Minnesota simply lacks the perimeter stopper to contain him.
Despite a cold start and an 0-for-4 night from deep in Game 1, he still hoisted 27 shots and found his rhythm in the second half. With his sky-high usage rate and ability to manufacture points from every level, a more efficient night feels inevitable. Expect SGA to fine-tune his shot, tighten his handle, and eclipse the 31.5-point threshold with room to spare.
Mike Conley Over 6 Rebounds + Assists
While the Timberwolves were dismantled in Game 1, Mike Conley quietly stood out, finishing as the lone starter with a positive plus-minus (+5 in 23 minutes). As Minnesota seeks stability in a high-stakes Game 2, the veteran floor general may be their most reliable presence.
At 37, Conley isn’t producing highlights, but his experience, vision, and composure continue to separate him from streaky alternatives like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo. Despite modest scoring splits himself (33.8% FG, 34.1% 3PT), Conley consistently contributes in the margins, averaging 7.0 combined rebounds and assists this postseason.
His current R+A line is set at 6, a figure he’s reached or exceeded in 13 consecutive road games. He’s also cleared this line in four of his last six showdowns with OKC. With Minnesota looking to right the ship, expect Conley to steady the backcourt with savvy playmaking and timely boards. He may not light up the box score, but he’ll rack up enough intangibles to clear this modest line.
Julius Randle Under 19.5 Points
Julius Randle’s recent form has been undeniably impressive—he exploded for 28 points on a surgical 9-of-13 shooting in Game 1, including a scorching 5-of-6 from deep. However, a deeper dive suggests regression may be on the horizon. In his lone regular-season appearance against the Thunder, he managed just 11 points.
With Anthony Edwards expected to lead the charge in a pivotal Game 2, Randle may find himself playing second fiddle. And against OKC’s elite interior defense—anchored by the shot-swatting presence of Chet Holmgren—Randle will be forced to make quicker decisions and defer to Minnesota’s floor-spacers.
Despite his recent scoring surge (five straight games with 20+ points), Randle has a history of inconsistency in the playoffs, and his regular-season scoring average of 18.7 PPG reminds us that this line isn’t a layup. This is a high-risk under, but there’s plenty of evidence suggesting regression is coming.
Naz Reid Over 5 Rebounds
Naz Reid’s Game 1 shooting line was downright brutal—1-for-11 from the field and 0-for-7 from deep—but he still found ways to impact the game, pulling down eight boards and providing much-needed physicality off the bench.
Reid has been a rebounding force against the Thunder all year, clearing this line in all four regular-season meetings with totals of 8, 14, 11, and 11. Even with slightly reduced playoff minutes, his activity on the glass hasn’t waned. Across five matchups with OKC this season, including the postseason, he’s never grabbed fewer than 8 rebounds.
Given his consistent production on the glass, this line feels egregiously low. If he logs around 28 minutes, there’s no reason to believe the former Sixth Man of the Year won’t smash this over once again.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.