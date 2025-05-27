NBA PrizePicks Predictions (May 27): Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, More
With the Eastern Conference Finals heating up, Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers offers a fresh batch of PrizePicks opportunities for sharp bettors and fantasy players alike. Whether you're riding the wave of consistency with Karl-Anthony Towns or fading Tyrese Haliburton’s scoring against New York’s lockdown defense, there’s value to be found across the board. Let’s break down the top five plays to target for Monday’s pivotal showdown.
Karl-Anthony Towns Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds
Towns cleared this line in 63% of regular-season games and has been New York’s most consistent force through the first three matchups of this Eastern Conference clash with the Pacers. He’s topped the mark in two of three postseason games against Indiana so far, delivering totals of 37, 27, and 39 for an average of 34.3 combined points and rebounds. In Game 3, he nearly single-handedly willed the Knicks to victory with a dominant 20-point fourth quarter.
With a pivotal Game 4 ahead, Towns will need to keep battling down low against Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam. If he finds his rhythm from deep, Indiana's defense could be in for a long night. And let’s not forget—Towns crushed this line in all three regular-season meetings with the Pacers, racking up 36, 39, and 52 combined points and boards. As long as foul trouble doesn’t derail him, this prop line is ripe for the picking.
Josh Hart Over 16.5 Points + Rebounds
Hart’s scoring prop dipped from 12.5 to 8.5 points in Game 3 following Mitchell Robinson’s return to the starting lineup—but don’t let that fool you. Hart still logged 34 impactful minutes in New York’s win, posting eight points and 10 rebounds. He’s cleared this line in two of three games against Indiana and was even more dominant in the previous round, surpassing it in four of six contests against Boston. Against Detroit? A perfect six-for-six. Overall, Hart has hit this mark in 12 of 15 postseason games—an 80% clip.
Sure, his minutes might dip slightly, but when it matters most, Hart will be on the floor. He’s the heartbeat of this team—diving for loose balls, grinding through every possession, and setting the tone with relentless energy. This deflated line is a buy-low opportunity. Expect Hart to leave his mark.
Tyrese Haliburton Under 21.5 Points
After dropping 31 points in Indiana’s stunning Game 1 comeback, Tyrese Haliburton’s scoring has cooled off with 14 points in Game 2 and 20 in Game 3. Through 13 playoff games this year, the Pacers’ floor general is averaging just 18.5 points—making this line feel a touch inflated. Historically, he’s struggled to clear it against the Knicks, doing so in only three of seven games during last year’s series. In 10 total postseason matchups versus New York, Haliburton has eclipsed this line just 40% of the time.
While Haliburton certainly has the talent to explode offensively, his pass-first mentality combined with New York’s elite defense—anchored by OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson—makes it more likely that he’ll make his presence felt through playmaking rather than scoring. With Indiana expected to utilize its full rotation to seize a potential 3-1 lead, don’t be surprised if Haliburton's impact shows up everywhere but the points column.
Mikail Bridges Under 3.5 Assists
Mikal Bridges hasn't exactly been dishing it out this season, especially when he hits the road. Despite a season average of 3.6 assists, he’s been held to three or fewer dimes in over half his games—and the trend is even more pronounced away from home, where he's hit that ceiling in nearly 60% of contests. When sharing the floor with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, Bridges' playmaking opportunities dry up even further, staying at or under three assists in more than 60% of those matchups overall—and nearly 76% on the road.
His postseason production paints an even starker picture. Since the playoffs tipped off, Bridges has topped the three-assist mark just three times in 14 games, averaging only 2.8 assists per outing on a modest 4.7 potential assists. Facing Indiana, the dry spell has continued—Bridges hasn’t recorded more than two assists in consecutive games and managed just one dime on two potential assists when Mitchell Robinson returned to the starting lineup. Making matters tougher, the Pacers rank top four in fewest assists allowed to opposing small forwards. In short, this isn't the spot to bank on Bridges as a distributor.
Pascal Siakam Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
If I'm projecting a quiet scoring night from Haliburton, it only makes sense to turn to Siakam as a complementary play. Siakam is averaging 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season, good for a 32.7 PRA. After a subpar Game 3 by his standards, he’s primed for a bounce-back performance in Game 4. He’s cleared this line in two of his last three meetings with the Knicks and should reestablish himself as Indiana’s primary offensive option in this pivotal matchup.
