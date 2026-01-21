NBA Rookie Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Hornets' Kon Knueppel Continues Surge

Rookies throughout the NBA continue to offer immensely valuable production for fantasy basketball lineups. Many first-year players, whether they came into the league as top picks or flew under the radar, are carving out sustainable roles and continuing to develop.

As the All-Star break approaches, rookies are hitting their stride and reaching midseason form. Such players will continue to be coveted fantasy basketball assets. Here’s a fantasy stock watch for several breakout rookies:

Kon Knueppel Continues To Rise

Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) guards Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the third quarter at Chase Center. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel has sustained some of the top fantasy production among all rookies this season. The Duke product became the fastest player to hit 100 3-pointers earlier in the season and continues to leave his mark in fantasy. Over 42 games, Knueppel is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, scoring 33.4 fantasy points per game. He’s upped his average to 37.8 fantasy points per game over his last five contests, sustaining efficient scoring production and encouraging rebounding output. Knueppel currently trails only Cooper Flagg in fantasy scoring among rookies.

Kon Knueppel reclaims the No. 1 spot after leading all rookies in total points and points per game 🔥



Read @AschNBA’s latest Kia Rookie Ladder below!



➡️ https://t.co/n1evKBiVDU pic.twitter.com/aZvlBfgy3S — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2026

Maxime Raynaud Elevating Amid Sabonis Trade Rumors

Sacramento Kings big man Maxime Raynaud has emerged as one of the top value picks of the 2025 NBA Draft to this point of the season. As the Kings continue to navigate a plethora of injuries, Raynaud has maximized his opportunities, carving out a significant role in Sacramento’s rotation. The French big man is averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over 32 games this season, continuing to expand his role as the season progresses. Raynaud is averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game, which could continue to rise with rumors swirling of a potential trade involving All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Maxime Raynaud tonight



— 7 PTS

— 8 REB

— 2 STL pic.twitter.com/P7es5KA6qU — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) January 21, 2026

Ace Bailey Breaking Out After Slow Start

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey endured his share of struggles to start the season, but is finding his footing as the season progresses. Bailey is expanding his fantasy output as his confidence rises, averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 stocks per game over his last five games. During that stretch, the Rutgers product has averaged 28.4 fantasy points per contest, elevating his output from his 19.1-point average on the season. With consistent efficiency, Bailey is emerging as a notable contributor for fantasy lineups.

Ace Bailey in tonight’s game:



20 PTS

5 REBS

1 AST

33 MINS

3/8 3FG



Did Ace just break out? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/52BAFn7Nfo — SleeperJazz (@SleeperJazz) January 21, 2026

VJ Edgcombe Snaps Recent Slump

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe has remained one of the top rookies in fantasy throughout the season. Coming into Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Edgcombe’s production had taken a slight dip over his previous three games, averaging just 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 19.0 fantasy points per game, all of which were dips from his season averages. Edgecombe snapped a quiet streak with a 25-point, seven-rebound effort, adding three stocks on the defensive end. His slump-breaking performance raises optimism after an uncharacteristic streak of play.

Read More Fantasy On SI News