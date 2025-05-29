NBA Underdog Prop Predictions Today: Indiana Pacers At New York Knicks (Game 5)
Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is a high-stakes battle at Madison Square Garden, with the Indiana Pacers aiming to close out the series against the New York Knicks. We’ve pinpointed five sharp NBA props on Underdog Fantasy to exploit. Let’s dive in.
Karl-Anthony Towns Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds
Two nights ago, we targeted this line and cashed in, as KAT shrugged off early foul trouble to finish with 24 points and 12 rebounds. After giving fans a brief scare with a late knee knock in Game 4, Towns is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s pivotal Game 5—but early movement on his props suggests he’s trending toward playing at full strength. He’s cleared this line in three of four games this series, with the lone miss coming in a limited 28-minute outing in Game 2. He's been on a mission ever since that late-game benching in the second game of the series. Just look to his 20-point fourth quarter in New York's lone victory in this series.
In the Eastern Conference Finals, Towns is putting up a strong 25.8 points and 11.5 boards per game. With the series returning to Madison Square Garden—where he dropped 35 in the opener—there’s a world where he hits the over on points alone. If the Knicks hope to extend their season, Towns will need to be aggressive on offense and limit second-chance opportunities by cleaning the glass.
Josh Hart Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds
This line has crept up since we cashed it in Game 3, but after notching a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Josh Hart looks ready to smash it once again. Despite coming off the bench the past two games, he’s still playing starter-level minutes and making an impact on both ends. With his first double-digit scoring effort of the series and an aggressive mindset that’s getting him to the line, Hart’s confidence should be at an all-time high heading into this win-or-go-home matchup for the Orange and Blue.
When it comes to crashing the glass, no guard does it better—Hart leads all players this round with 18.3 rebounding chances per game and has grabbed 10+ boards in three of four games against Indiana. I’m backing another double-double performance tonight, which makes this prop a strong bet to cash.
Pascal Siakam Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Siakam didn’t even need to pad his stat line with boards or assists to crush this number in Game 4, racking up 30 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Let’s not forget the 39-point explosion he delivered in Game 2. Through the Eastern Conference Finals, the former NBA champ is averaging a rock-solid 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
You can bet Rick Carlisle and Tyrese Haliburton will make it a priority to get him rolling early and often in this pivotal spot. Plus, considering Siakam averaged nearly seven rebounds per game in the regular season, some positive regression on the glass feels overdue—he hasn’t cracked more than five boards in a game this series. With a high-paced tempo and a golden closeout opportunity, expect Indiana to lean heavily on their battle-tested star with championship pedigree when it matters most.
T.J. McConnell Over 13.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
McConnell continues to be Indiana’s spark plug off the bench, bringing relentless on-ball defense against Jalen Brunson while slicing into the lane and setting up teammates with his crafty playmaking. The savvy vet has cleared this line in three of four games this series, posting double-digit points each time. He’s averaging 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game—and in both road games during the Eastern Conference Finals, he racked up 16 PRA in just 14 minutes of action. Game 4 marked his series-high in minutes (19), yet ironically, it was the only time he didn’t clear this mark. Expect McConnell to bounce back in a big way in tonight’s pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, where his energy could be a major X-factor.
Mikail Bridges Under 20.5 Points + Assists
Bridges has cleared this line in two of four games this series—and while it’s worth noting both came at home, even then, he needed overtime in Game 1 and a grueling 45 minutes in Game 2 to just sneak over the number.
Dating back to the regular season, Indiana has had his number. In three matchups against the Pacers, Bridges averaged just 11.7 points and 4.7 assists. While he's been more productive in the playoffs, he's still putting up a modest 17 points and 2.5 assists per game, and he’s topped three assists just three times in 15 postseason outings. With Towns and Brunson expected to shoulder the load in this do-or-die spot, Bridges is likely to slide into more of a supporting role. He’s likely to be fourth in the pecking order. I’m riding with the Under here.
