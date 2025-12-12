NFL DFS Studs to Anchor DraftKings & FanDuel Lineups in Week 15 Featuring Josh Allen

Last week, three elite players delivered foundation-type outcomes, highlighting why separator scores are needed to win in the DFS market. Josh Allen (37.70) delivered almost a 5X fantasy points total at DraftKings, giving him the top quarterback ranking in Week 15. Jahmyr Gibbs (37.00) has been a difference-maker in three of his last five starts. Puka Nacua (38.70) broke out of his second-fiddle wide receiver production in the Rams’ offense, giving him his second impact showing of the year.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,500/FD: $9,300)

Over 13 starts, Allen has been worthy of his high salary in four games (41.80, 28.80, 47.70, and 37.80 fantasy points), which have all come at home. He gained 306 combined yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in Buffalo in a Week 4 loss. On the road (six games) this season, Allen averaged 17.42 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring.

The Patriots climbed to 13th in quarterback defense (244.45 fantasy points) after holding Jaxson Dart (139/1 with four rushes for 20 yards) and Joe Flacco (183/1) to short games. Their success has been helped by a favorable schedule, highlighted by the quarterbacks they faded.

Geno Smith (362/1)

Tua Tagovailoa (315/2)

Aaron Rodgers (139/2)

Byrce Young (150/1)

Spencer Rattler (247 combined yards)

Cam Ward (255/1)

Dillon Gabriel (156/2)

Michael Penix (221/3)

Baker Mayfield (273/3)

Justin Fields (183 combined yards with two touchdowns)

New England has allowed only one rushing touchdown to a quarterback.

Allen is the second-ranked quarterback (24.47 fantasy points) this week, but he’ll at least one more touchdown to fill his salary bucket.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $9,000/FD: $9,000)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

After a dull showing against the Browns (20/53/1 with four catches for 21 yards) and a bye week, McCaffrey looks poised to shine in his home matchup vs. the Titans. He’s posted three impact days in fantasy points (42.10, 37.30, and 35.10) since Week 7, which is required for his top-shelf salary. McCaffrey needs 151 rushing and 194 receiving yards to reach 1,000 yards in each category over the final four weeks, which has been accomplished only three other times in the history of the NFL, with the last coming in 2019 by McCaffrey.

The Titans sit 22nd in running back defense (320.00 fantasy points). They allow 4.6 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per catch with backs scoring 17 times.

Jonathan Taylor (17/102/3 with three catches for 16 yards)

Jonathan Taylor (12/153/2 with two catches for 21 yards and one score)

The 49ers are 12.5-point favorites this week, suggesting a high dose of McCaffrey in this game. He projected to score 28.18 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring, giving him a 3X floor.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,300)

The loss of Daniel Jones and a challenging matchup against the Seahawks put Taylor in the contrarian category in Week 15. His production has been lower over his last three starts (8.60, 15.10, and 12.40 fantasy points) while facing top eight running backs' defense (JAC, KC, and HOU). Taylor has six impact games (29.50, 32.80, 31.60, 34.20, 37.40, and 49.60) this year.

The Seahawks allow only 3.6 yards per rush to running backs, with them scoring only five touchdowns in the run game. They rank ninth in fantasy points allowed (262.20). Backs have a high catch rate (77.7%).

Christian McCaffrey (142 combined yards with nine catches)

Jaylen Warren (134 combined yards with four catches)

Kyren Williams (12/91/1 with one catch for five yards)

With Philip Rivers starting this week, the Colts will look to get the ball out quickly while featuring their top playmaker. Indy’s offense will be a wild card in this matchup. Taylor only needs daylight to hit on a long score. The NFL is writing off the Colts this week, but this game called football rarely plays out as expected.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $8,100/FD: $9,200)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With difference-maker stats over the next three weeks, Chase can earn his number one draft ranking in season-long contests. In Joe Burrow’s first game back against the Ravens in Week 13, he caught only seven of his 14 targets for 110 yards. In 2024, Chase dominated Baltimore in two games (10/193/2 and 14/177/2). After 12 games, the Bengals’ top wideout only has five touchdowns, while on a path to catch 129 passes for 1,438 yards.

The Ravens rank 24th in wide receiver defense (441.80 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 13 touchdowns to wideouts, with them gaining 13.0 yards per catch. Much of the damage came in three games (BUF – 20/240/1, KC – 13/169/3, and HOU – 17/179/4) over their first five games. Baltimore faced four subpar quarterbacks (J.J. McCarthy, Dillon Gabriel, Tyrod Taylor, and Aaron Rodgers) over the past five weeks.

Keon Coleman (8/112/1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (7/77/1)

Rome Odunze (7/114)

Jalen Nailor (5/124/1)

Ja’Marr Chase (7/110)

DK Metcalf (7/148)

Chase looks poised for a monster game (9/120/2). His targets should be top shelf, and he has the tools to score multiple touchdowns in this favorable matchup.

