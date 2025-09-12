NFL DFS Week 2 Cash Game Plays: DraftKings & FanDuel Featuring Chase Brown and Puka Nacua
Week 2 is here, and with it comes another chance to build winning DFS cash lineups! In cash games, we look for safety and consistency. You don’t need to outscore thousands of lineups. You just need to beat about half the field. That means focusing on volume, steady usage, and reliable floors rather than chasing ceiling outcomes. Let’s break down the best plays, stacks, and lineup shapes for the Sunday slate on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Cash Games (50/50s, double-ups, head-to-heads): Prioritize safe, high-floor plays.
GPPs (tournaments): Chase upside with riskier stacks and low-owned players.
This article is strictly about cash game plays, the reliable building blocks for Week 2.
Quarterback Plays
Josh Allen (Bills) $8.8K FD $7.1K DK
Allen is as steady as it gets. His dual-threat ability gives him a high floor, and Buffalo’s offense continues to run through him. He is the safest premium QB on the board for cash builds.
Mac Jones (49ers) $6K FD $4K DK
This is a more affordable option if you are looking to save on your salary. With key injuries around him, San Francisco will still lean on their system to move the ball, and Jones can provide solid value at his price.
Running Back Core
Christian McCaffrey (49ers) $8.9K FD $7.5K DK
He is the definition of a lock-button play. McCaffrey’s usage as both a runner and receiver provides unmatched safety. Even at a premium salary, his floor makes him worth the investment in cash.
Chase Brown (Bengals) $7.5 FD $6.8K DK
Brown offers a salary-saving path at RB with a good matchup against Jacksonville. He projects for enough touches to hit value without needing a monster game.
Wide Receiver Targets
Puka Nacua (Rams) $8.4K FD $7.6 DK
Nacua has quickly established himself as a target hog. Even with his rising salary, his usage makes him one of the safest WR plays in cash formats.
Marquise Hollywood Brown (Chiefs) $6.5K FD $5.2K DK
Brown’s role with Mahomes looks locked in after Week 1. He is still priced too low for his opportunity, making him a strong mid-tier WR option in cash lineups.
Tight End Picks
Trey McBride (Cardinals) $7K FD $6K DK
McBride’s involvement in Arizona’s passing game makes him a secure, high-floor play at TE. He is the preferred option if you can afford him.
Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) $5K FD $3.1K
If you need salary relief, Fannin offers just enough usage to free up cap space for pricier studs elsewhere.
Cash Game Stacks
Stacks are not just for GPP tournaments. In cash games, they can lock in correlated volume.
Joe Burrow + Ja’Marr Chase + Tee Higgins (Bengals)
A safe, high-usage trio against a soft Jacksonville defense.
Patrick Mahomes + Travis Kelce + Hollywood Brown (Chiefs)
The classic Mahomes stack, mixing Kelce’s floor with Brown’s affordable price.
Mac Jones + Christian McCaffrey (49ers)
If you are spending down at QB, pairing Jones with McCaffrey ensures you capture nearly all of San Francisco’s offensive production.
Keep it simple in Week 2 cash games. Build around volume, lean on high-volume stars like McCaffrey, and plug in mid-tier values like Hollywood Brown and Chase Brown to balance salary. Let other players chase the ceiling in tournaments. Your edge comes from locking in stability.