NFL DFS Week 5 DraftKings and FanDuel Cash Game Plays Featuring Cam Skattebo
Week 5 is here, and it’s the first week of byes, not to mention the sea of injuries we're dealing with. That means a slightly thinner field, more emphasis on a "sure thing", and fewer contrary picks. In cash games, your goal still remains the same: focus on volume, consistency, and reliable roles rather than chasing ceiling outcomes. Let’s dig into the top players and even some stacks you could play for Sunday’s main slate.
Quick reminder: Cash Games (50/50s, double-ups, head-to-heads): Build with safe, high-floor players. GPPs (tournaments): Take risks, chase low-owned upside. This guide is strictly about cash game plays for Week 5.
Quarterback Picks
Justin Herbert (Chargers) DK $6,100 / FD $8,000
Herbert’s salary is very friendly on DraftKings, and his steady passing volume plus strong matchup make him the safest mid-tier QB.
Justin Fields (Jets) DK $5,600 / FD $7,600
If you need savings, Fields’ rushing upside adds stability to his floor. He’s viable as a budget QB this week.
Core Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor (Colts) DK $8,000 / FD $9,500
Taylor is the premier cash RB this week. He’s back to "bell-cow" usage and faces a matchup where his volume makes him nearly bust-proof.
Breece Hall (Jets) DK $5,600 / FD $7,000
Underpriced for his role, Hall’s touches and receiving ability give him one of the best point-per-dollar floors on the slate.
Cam Skattebo (Giants) DK $6,000 / FD $6,200
Flagged as one of the best RB values by models this week. A strong salary-saving path with dependable usage.
Javonte Williams (Cowboys) DK $6,200 / FD $6,900
Williams is a comfortable mid-tier RB this week, getting a solid share of touches. He fits in well for balanced cash builds.
Wide Receiver Targets
Garrett Wilson (Jets) DK $6,100 / FD $7,800
Target hog. Wilson is the safest of the WR targets this week. Excellent mid-tier play on both sites.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks) DK $7,100 / FD $8,500
His consistent involvement makes him safe even at a premium salary.
Tight End Picks
Trey McBride (Cardinals) DK $5,800 / FD $7,000
McBride is the target leader for Arizona, giving him the safest TE floor on both sites.
Mason Taylor (Jets) DK $2,800 / FD $4,700
If you need max savings, Taylor is serviceable at TE. Not great, but a serviceable value.
Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) DK $4,800 / $6,000
Ferguson is a good mid-tier option with reliable target volume.
Cash Game Stacks That Work
Justin Fields + Breece Hall
A budget-friendly correlation of rushing floor and volume.
Jonathan Taylor + Colts Defense
Classic RB/DEF pairing. If the Colts control the game, Taylor gets volume and the defense benefits.
Week 5 is a slate to keep it simple. Lock in Jonathan Taylor, pair him with value RBs like Breece Hall, and load up on WRs with steady target shares. Don’t overthink at QB. Herbert and Fields are the cleanest cash options. Let others chase volatility.