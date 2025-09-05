NFL PrizePicks DFS: Top Plays for Week 1 Friday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet up in São Paulo, Brazil for a Friday Night matchup. The divisional rivals are both looking to start the year one game up in the AFC West. Let’s dive into the top DFS plays for this prime time game.
Justin Herbert Over 233.5 Pass Yards
Justin Herbert enters his sixth NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers, and he looks to make a splash against a divisional opponent in Week 1. Wideouts Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Keenan Allen lead the receiver room for Los Angeles, accompanied by tight ends Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. There are plenty of weapons for Herbert to spread the ball around and reach this projection.
Patrick Mahomes Over 18.5 Fantasy Score
Patrick Mahomes has been one of the most consistent fantasy quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2017. Coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he looks to start his 2026 campaign on a high note. Mahomes has many options on his offense, including wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster and veteran tight end Travis Kelce. The star quarterback knows how to lead an offense, and he should be able to march his team down the field and find the endzone on multiple drives in Friday night’s game.
Najee Harris Under 23.5 Rush Yards
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harris is coming off a disappointing 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he saw limited production out of the backfield. Additionally, Harris injured his eye from a fireworks incident over the offseason. Harris projects as the backup role in the offense, and it is uncertain how many touches he will get. Look for Hampton to get the bulk of the work in this Week 1 matchup.
Quentin Johnston Over 22.5 Receiving Yards
Quentin Johnston is the wild card in the receiving room for the Chargers. While he has struggled with drops and inconsistency during his time in the NFL, he has proven that he can be a big time playmaker on offense through the deep ball. This is a make-or-break year for Johnston to prove himself as a solidified weapon on an NFL offense. Look for the wide receiver to reach this projection in a high yardage situation.