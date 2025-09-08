NFL PrizePicks: Top Props for Week 1 Monday Night Football Featuring Caleb Williams
Week 1 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with an NFC North divisional matchup. The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Chicago Bears in the first Monday Night game of the 2025 season. Considering the strength of the division, this is a key matchup for both sides to start their campaigns. Let’s break down the top DFS plays for this matchup.
Caleb Williams Under 218.5 Passing Yards
The number one overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft heads into his second season under center for the Chicago Bears. In his rookie campaign, Williams averaged 208 passing yards per game. Wide receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and rookie tight end Colston Loveland highlight the receiving corps for the Bears. Running back D’Andre Swift leads the way on the ground for Chicago, and the offense will rely on him for a heavy workload. Look for Williams to be less aggressive and stay under his fantasy projection for this Week 1 divisional matchup.
Colston Loveland Over 3 Receptions
Colston Loveland was the 10th overall pick in the first round of the recent 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie tight end is a product of the University of Michigan, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looks to utilize him in a similar role that Sam LaPorta played with the Detroit Lions. Loveland is an efficient route-runner with elite hands, making him a receiving threat at all levels of the field. Look for Chicago’s rookie to make an instant impact against the Minnesota Vikings.
Aaron Jones Over 49.5 Rushing Yards
Aaron Jones heads into the 2025 NFL season as the RB1 for the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy projects as a game manager, meaning that Minnesota will rely heavily on the run. Last season, Aaron Jones recorded 255 carries, 1,138 yards, and 5 touchdowns. Backup running back Jordan Mason will see some of the carries for the Vikings, but expect Jones to be the primary ball-carrier in Monday night’s game.
Will Reichard Over 1.5 Field Goals Made
Will Reichard converted 24 field goals in 13 games played last season. He looks to build off his rookie campaign and establish himself as a reliable NFL kicker in his second season. Minnesota drafted JJ McCarthy last year due to his sound fundamentals and game-management ability. They will rely on McCarthy to drive the ball down the field and limit turnovers. However, he may need time to adjust to the NFL early in the season. Look for Reichard to cash in on the drives where the Vikings are unable to find the end zone.