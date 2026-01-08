NFL Wild Card Round DFS Extremely Cheap Bargains

Winning lineups in DFS contests often include the highest-value plays across the entire slate. Looking ahead to Wild Card Weekend, a few extremely cheap players stand out as great bargains for your lineup. Let’s break down the matchups at each position and see which names could deliver value on the Wild Card slate.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers ($5,000)

Bryce Young is set to make his playoff debut this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. He’s priced as the second-cheapest quarterback on DraftKings at $5,000. Young is coming off an impressive fantasy performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18, when he threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns. With a game script that projects the Carolina Panthers to fall behind, expect Young to throw at a high volume.

RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears ($5,700)

D’Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears are set to host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Swift has established himself as a key piece of Chicago’s offense and the lead back ahead of rookie Kyle Monangai. The Bears will use both running backs, but look for them to lean on Swift heavily—especially if they’re playing with a lead. His ability to run and catch out of the backfield gives him a strong fantasy ceiling this weekend.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers ($4,000)

Jayden Reed is the definition of a high-risk, high-upside fantasy option. Green Bay’s young wideout is known for an inconsistent game log, but he brings some of the highest ceiling at wide receiver on this slate. Quarterback Jordan Love is set to return for the Green Bay Packers, and the two have shown their potential together in the past. Reed already has four 100-yard games in his early career, and the Packers will need him to step up if they want to beat the Bears. The Chicago secondary has been vulnerable to big plays lately, so expect Love to look Reed’s way often in an effort to jump-start the offense this weekend.

TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers ($3,400)

The rookie tight end has emerged as a main target in the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense, posting some huge fantasy games this year. Gadsden II is a cheap play this weekend, and he has the chance to provide a lot of value at the tight end position. He is going up against a New England defense that has given up the tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Chargers will most likely be playing from behind, so Gadsden II will have a great chance to be involved in the passing game.

