Nikola Jokic, Chet Holmgren, & 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Thunder vs. Nuggets

The last game of Friday’s NBA slate will be a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be the second matchup between the two teams in the 2025-2026 season. Here are five of the best players prop for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Nikola Jokic Over 12.5 Rebounds

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Center for the Nuggets Nikola Jokic is due for a big rebounding game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Going into Friday night’s matchup, in his last five games, he has covered the over on 12.5 three times. The Thunder this season are allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game in the NBA. Also, in Jokic’s last 10 career games against OKC, he has had 10 or more rebounds seven times.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander under 6.5 Assists

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is expected to make his return to the court after missing extended time with an abdominal strain. In returning one of the unders on his props that looks like a great play, his under on his 6.5 line for assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last five games against the Nuggets, has had seven or more assists twice. In his last 15 regular-season games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has also hit the under on this assists prop more times than not. In these 15 games, he had seven or more assists just five times.

Cameron Johnson Over 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wing for the Nuggets, Cameron Johnson, is coming off an encouraging performance in the Nuggets' latest game against the Boston Celtics. Against them, he made three 3-pointers. This broke a streak of seven games where Johnson had fewer than three made 3-pointers. Going up against the Thunder on Friday, it looks like Johnson could very well log another good shooting game from distance.

The Thunder this season, despite having one of the better overall defenses in the NBA, have shown vulnerability at the three-point line. They are giving up the fourth-most made threes per game in the NBA this season. Johnson, despite not playing in the Nuggets' lone game against the Thunder this season, has been successful against them in shooting from distance lately in his career. In all of his last three games against them, he had over 2.5 made 3-pointers–logging a combined total of 10.

Luguentz Dort Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) runs down the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Wing for Oklahoma City, Luguentz Dort, can catch fire from distance, but in this spot against the Nuggets does not seem like a game where he will.

Coming into the game on Fiday Dort has covered the over on his 2.5 made 3-pointer prop just one time in his last eight games. Also, in his three games against the Nuggets, he has also just covered the over on this prop one time. With these two things combined, taking his under on this prop on Friday is one of the best player props for this game

Chet Holmgren Under 16.5 Points

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) stands during a time out against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Going up against a team that has been playing great defensively lately, the Denver Nuggets, this feels like a spot where the versatile big man for the Thunder, Chet Holmgren, will struggle.

Holmgren, in his last 10 regular-season games, has covered the over on his 16.5 point prop line for Friday just twice. One of these games where he hit the under was against the Nuggets, where he scored 14 points. Also, going into making the under on this prop look like a great play to take, the Nuggets in their last three games have allowed the seventh fewest points per game in the NBA

