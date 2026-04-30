Nikola Jokic, Jaden McDaniels, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have a prime opportunity to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday night. They will have a home game with a 3-2 series lead against the Denver Nuggets. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Nikola Jokic Over 29.5 Points

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Facing elimination, former MVP Nikola Jokic should not go out quietly. While that is likely the case, that does not mean he will fill up the stat sheet points-wise; he has no problem being a high-level facilitator like he was in game five in logging a triple-double. All that being said, the under on his points prop with a line of 29.5 looks like a great play.

Jokic has not had 30 or more points one time this series. Also, last season, in the three games Jokic played where he faced elimination, he had less than 30 points all three times.

Bones Hyland Over 12.5 Points

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With the injuries to Donte DiVencenzo and Anthony Edwards, players will need to step up for Minnesota, and in game five, guard Bones Hyland did. He logged a personal series high in minutes, 23, and points with 15. He should be in store to log at least 13 points in Game Six against the Nuggets.

Going back to the regular season, in the last four regular-season games where Hyland played 20 or more minutes, he had 13 or more points three times.

Jaden McDaniels Over 4.5 Rebounds

Mar 20, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Wing the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels, if he stays out of foul trouble, should have no problem hitting the over on his 4.5 rebounds line. He has covered it in three out of five games this series, and when he has covered it, he has done so with room to spare. In the three games, he hit the over; he had eight rebounds twice and a 10-rebound outing.

McDaniels should have increased opportunities to get boards with the injuries for Minnesota.

Jamal Murray Under 6.5 Assists

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Guard for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, should hit the under on his 6.5 assists line. So far, in this series, he has hit the under on this prop line twice. Both of these occasions came within the last three games of the series.

Murray also in last year's playoffs in the three games Denver faced elimination had under 6.5 assists twice in those games. The one time he hit the over on this prop, he had seven assists

Mike Conley Under 3.5 Assists

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Mike Conley, who barely saw the floor early in this series for Minnesota, has now been thrust into a notable role in the last two games. Conley, with the increase in playing time, logging 17 and 21 minutes in these games, has been a great playmaker. He had four assists in both games, and while that has been great to see, his under on his assists prop looks like a great play on Thursday.

In the last four regular-season games where Conley played 17 or more minutes, he had four or more assists just one time.

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