OG Anunoby, Stephon Castle, and 2 Other NBA Finals Game 5 Player Props on Underdog Fantasy

The New York Knicks are one game away from a championship after a historic, 29-point comeback that represented the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

"THE KNICKS PULL OFF THE MIRACLE COMEBACK."



The first team to ever erase a 20-point deficit in the 4th quarter of an NBA Finals game... the @nyknicks! pic.twitter.com/W5G8Qyr1AK — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Will the Knicks get it done as the series shifts back to San Antonio, or do the Spurs have more fight left in them? Here are tonight's four best player props on Underdog Fantasy for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Best NBA Finals Game 5 Player Props for Underdog Fantasy

OG Anunoby Less Than 25.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

OG Anunoby was a hero in Game 4, and "less than" will certainly not be a popular side on his combo prop tonight.

Anunoby's fluctuations -- like many Knicks -- from at home to on the road are likely why this is so low. Away from Madison Square Garden, OG averaged just 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in the first two contests of this series that New York won.

He's made 10 of his last 16 threes, and the peripheral stats chances haven't been amazing in the postseason. He's at 11.4 rebounding chances and 2.9 potential assists per game -- and that's before factoring in how difficult converting them is against San Antonio.

I'm playing the angle of a convincing Spurs win in all four player props, and keeping Anunoby in check is a huge component of that.

Stephon Castle More Than 16.5 Points

At home in a must-win spot, it wouldn't be crazy to expect a tighter whistle when the Spurs are on offense. Stephon Castle would absolutely benefit.

Castle is 18th in the entire NBA this postseason in drives per game (33.1), and he's averaging 5.9 free-throw attempts per game.

The guard also just has a better scoring role than advertised, rocking a 24.8% usage rate (second on the team) that has been woefully underperformed by a 49.0% effective field goal rate (eFG%).

At 21, Castle is an emotional player who could feed off his home crowd, and he has the opportunity to score -- especially if things are called a bit favorably for the Spurs as human nature would suggest.

De'Aaron Fox More Than 1.5 Three-Pointers Made

Assuming the blunder at the end of Game 4 doesn't totally crumble De'Aaron Fox's confidence or on-court role, the guard's regression from downtown could be a huge aid to extending the series.

Fox is shooting a dismal 26.2% from three-point land over his last nine games, but opportunities are still present. He's gotten 2.6 wide open, catch-and-shoot threes per game in this stretch, which doesn't even factor in his attempts off the dribble.

At some point, the veteran shot 33.2% from deep in the regular season and will get hot. He drilled four triples on Wednesday on a playoff-high nine attempts -- because the Knicks are leaving him open.

With that adjustment in place, he shouldn't have a 1.03x payout to drill multiple treys.

Jalen Brunson Less Than 41.55 Fantasy Score

There hasn't been a Knick more dependent on location than Jalen Brunson in these playoffs.

At MSG, he's averaging 43.8 fantasy points per 36 minutes. On the road, that number drops to 37.8 -- and this is despite the Knicks winning 11 of their last 12 contests.

That might have a lot to do with the fact he's extremely uncomfortable from the field in this series. He's shooting just 39.8%, and 19 free throws in the last two games have masked that in the box score. On the road, those same calls might not come.

With two days to prepare, Brunson has to be a focal point of pending adjustments for the Spurs, especially as Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns have badly struggled to nail open looks.

I could have played Brunson's combo prop, but he's also run unusually hot in the steal department with eight over his last three games. Falling short of this total would make plenty of sense, aligning with the angle of the other three props that expect a desperate response from the Spurs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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