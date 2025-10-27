Patrick Mahomes And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Commanders Vs. Chiefs
Monday Night Football will feature a clash between the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Commanders will look to snap a two-game skid, coming off a 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 7 divisional matchup. On the other hand, the Chiefs are working to build on wins in each of their last two games, shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels will be sidelined in a matchup full of storylines for PrizePicks users. Here are the five most favorable plays for Week 8 of Monday Night Football.
Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
So far this season, Patrick Mahomes has gotten out to one of the best starts of any quarterback in the NFL. Despite inconsistencies within the offensive rotation, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s managed his best streak of play of the season over the past four games, throwing for three or more touchdowns three times during that span.
Travis Kelce Over 41.5 Receiving Yards
Travis Kelce has led the Chiefs in receiving through their first seven games as the offense has endured its share of injuries, especially in the receiving corps. In his 13th NFL season, Kelce has caught 31 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns, managing at least 42 yards through the air in each of his last four games and six times overall this season. While he may not be the premier threat of Kansas City’s offense these days, he’s sustained consistent volume and production as Mahomes’ safety valve.
Marcus Mariota Over 195.5 Passing Yards
In Washington’s Week 7 performance following Jayden Daniels’ injury is a sign of things to come, the Commanders could endure their share of struggles offensively. In his first start of the season, Marcus Mariota threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, but struggled to replicate such success during the team’s loss to Dallas last week. Should the Commanders endure a slow start to Monday’s game, they could be forced to rely on Mariota and the passing game to move the ball quickly in the second half.
Matt Gay Over 0.5 Field Goals
Points could be hard to come by for a Commanders team that’s absent its starting quarterback, which could open opportunities for field goal opportunities to keep things close versus an explosive Chiefs squad. Washington’s kicker, Matt Gay, has kicked a field goal in five of the team’s seven games this season, presenting reason for optimism in his 0.5-line on Monday night.
Bobby Wagner Over 9.0 Total Tackles
14 seasons into his NFL career, Bobby Wagner remains one of the league’s top tacklers at 35 years old. Through seven games, he ranks fourth in the NFL in tackles with 73, posting nine or more tackles in six of his first seven games of the season. Kansas City should manage success moving the ball, giving Wagner opportunity to build on his strong start to the season.