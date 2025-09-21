Patrick Mahomes And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Sunday Night Football: Chiefs Vs. Giants
Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived, headlined by a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Both teams will search for their first win on Sunday night, as they each enter tonight’s matchup with respective 0-2 records.
For the Chiefs, they’re coming off a Week 2 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch. Philadelphia downed Kansas City 20-17, limiting the Chiefs to two touchdowns, both scored by Patrick Mahomes.
On the other hand, New York is coming off a heartbreaking 40-37 loss in overtime in a divisional matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Despite 450 passing yards and three touchdowns from Russell Wilson, Dallas mustered a game-winning field goal in overtime to clinch a victory at home.
For PrizePicks bettors, Sunday night’s matchup presents plenty of favorable player props. Here are the five best lines for Sunday Night Football.
Patrick Mahomes Over 230.5 Passing Yards
The Chiefs’ offense could be in for its most efficient game to this point of the season. Matched up against a stubborn Eagles defense, Kansas City’s pass game struggled. Mahomes managed just 187 yards through the air with a touchdown and an interception. Mahomes projects to rebound in significant fashion versus an inconsistent Giants defense, which allowed 361 passing yards a week ago.
Kareem Hunt Over 30.5 Rushing Yards
This line could be one of my favorites of the weekend. Last week at Philadelphia, Hunt mustered 30 yards on eight carries. In a far more favorable matchup, Hunt should manage notable production with similar volume to his Week 2 carry count. With Xavier Worthy set to miss his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury, Kansas City could look to establish the run early in Sunday night’s contest.
Hollywood Brown Over 54.5 Rushing Yards
As previously stated, Kansas City is slated to post its most efficient and productive performance of the season so far matched up against the Giants. The Chiefs’ passing attack should manage to break out versus a lackluster Giants secondary. In Week 2, Brown was one of Mahomes’ top targets for the second consecutive week. Kansas City should manage several chunk plays in the pass game and Brown could reap the benefits as the offense’s top deep threat.
Russell Wilson Over 222.5 Passing Yards
This week’s matchup presents a tough test for Wilson and the Giants offense. This game environment projects New York to play from behind for the majority of the game, giving reason to believe New York will lean on its pass game down the stretch of Sunday night’s contest. Wilson’s 222.5-yard mark is under half of his total passing yards from Week 2. He’s slated to continue his solid play in a potentially pass-heavy game on Sunday.
Wan’Dale Robinson Over 43.5 Receiving Yards
Last week, Wan’Dale Robinson emerged as a reliable target for Wilson in a high-scoring affair versus Dallas. Robinson caught eight of his 10 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown through the air. He likely won’t see identical volume to his Week 2 performance, but should see more than enough of a target share to eclipse his 43.5-yard line on PrizePicks this week.