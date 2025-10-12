Fantasy Sports

Patrick Mahomes And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Sunday Night Football: Lions Vs. Chiefs

Here are the five most favorable PrizePicks lines for Week 6 of Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Lions.

Ethen Hutton

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets the crowd hyped before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets the crowd hyped before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 6 of Sunday Night Football features a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Detroit will go on the road for the second consecutive week, following a trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 5. 

The Lions managed a win their last time out, securing their fourth straight following a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. Detroit defeated Cincinnati 37-24, thanks to an efficient offensive attack. 

On the other hand, the Chiefs will look to rebound from a last-second loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, falling to 2-3 on the season after back-to-back wins in Weeks 3 and 4. 

For PrizePicks users, Sunday night’s matchup will present plays for some of the league’s best players in one of the week’s best games. Here are five of the most favorable plays for Thursday Night Football. 

Patrick Mahomes Over 28.5 Rushing Yards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Fantasy Footbal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City’s run game has faced its share of inconsistency through the team’s five-game start. Entering Week 6, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the team with 190 rushing yards, eclipsing 55 yards on the ground in three of the team’s five games. On Sunday night, a matchup versus one of the league’s top run defenses presents a tough assignment for a lackluster rushing attack. 

Mahomes, who has relied on his legs in each of his three matchups versus other league-leading run defenses, is likely to continue such a trend as the Chiefs offense continues to lean on his efforts. 

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 64.5 Rushing Yards

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Fantasy Footbal
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball in the 1st quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals and at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025. The Bengals lost 24-37. / Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions have built their offense identity through the stellar backfield combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who each rank among the NFL’s top 20 rushers. Entering a matchup versus Kansas City, Detroit projects to lean on its running back tandem versus the league’s 21st-ranked run defense. 

Gibbs, who has eclipsed 65 yards on the ground in three of his five games so far this season, is likely to see favorable volume to help him eclipse his 64.5-yard mark against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. 

Hollywood Brown Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) defends during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

During a turbulent start to the season, veteran wideout Hollywood Brown has provided an at times depleted Chiefs receiving corps with consistent production despite inconsistent rotation. He’s seen stable volume and managed to surpass the 30-yard mark in each of his five games this season. 

With Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce drawing the majority of the attention from defenses, Brown should be opened up to continue a trend of steady production and manage to post 40 yards versus Detroit in what could be a high-scoring matchup. 

Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 77.5 Receiving Yards

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Detroit’s No. 1 wideout has gotten out to one of the hottest starts in the NFL, entering Week 5 as the fifth-leading receiver in the league. Through five games, he’s averaging over 81 yards per contest, offering reason for optimism with his line set at 77.5 yards through the air on Sunday Night Football. 

Given the volume and efficiency posted by Detroit’s pass game, St. Brown projects to continue his streak of strong play versus Kansas City’s defense. 

Jack Campbell Over 9.0 Total Tackles

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, Fantasy Footbal
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through five games, Jack Campbell has emerged as one of the league’s top tacklers to start the season. The former first-round pick enters Week 6 tied as the NFL’s fifth-leading tackler and has recorded double-digit tackles in three of the team’s five games. 

His immense volume presents a favorable line of nine tackles, which he should manage to eclipse as he has several times already this season.

Read More Fantasy On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

Home/DFS