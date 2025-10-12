Patrick Mahomes And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Sunday Night Football: Lions Vs. Chiefs
Week 6 of Sunday Night Football features a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Detroit will go on the road for the second consecutive week, following a trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 5.
The Lions managed a win their last time out, securing their fourth straight following a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. Detroit defeated Cincinnati 37-24, thanks to an efficient offensive attack.
On the other hand, the Chiefs will look to rebound from a last-second loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, falling to 2-3 on the season after back-to-back wins in Weeks 3 and 4.
For PrizePicks users, Sunday night’s matchup will present plays for some of the league’s best players in one of the week’s best games. Here are five of the most favorable plays for Thursday Night Football.
Patrick Mahomes Over 28.5 Rushing Yards
Kansas City’s run game has faced its share of inconsistency through the team’s five-game start. Entering Week 6, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the team with 190 rushing yards, eclipsing 55 yards on the ground in three of the team’s five games. On Sunday night, a matchup versus one of the league’s top run defenses presents a tough assignment for a lackluster rushing attack.
Mahomes, who has relied on his legs in each of his three matchups versus other league-leading run defenses, is likely to continue such a trend as the Chiefs offense continues to lean on his efforts.
Jahmyr Gibbs Over 64.5 Rushing Yards
The Lions have built their offense identity through the stellar backfield combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who each rank among the NFL’s top 20 rushers. Entering a matchup versus Kansas City, Detroit projects to lean on its running back tandem versus the league’s 21st-ranked run defense.
Gibbs, who has eclipsed 65 yards on the ground in three of his five games so far this season, is likely to see favorable volume to help him eclipse his 64.5-yard mark against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Hollywood Brown Over 39.5 Receiving Yards
During a turbulent start to the season, veteran wideout Hollywood Brown has provided an at times depleted Chiefs receiving corps with consistent production despite inconsistent rotation. He’s seen stable volume and managed to surpass the 30-yard mark in each of his five games this season.
With Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce drawing the majority of the attention from defenses, Brown should be opened up to continue a trend of steady production and manage to post 40 yards versus Detroit in what could be a high-scoring matchup.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 77.5 Receiving Yards
Detroit’s No. 1 wideout has gotten out to one of the hottest starts in the NFL, entering Week 5 as the fifth-leading receiver in the league. Through five games, he’s averaging over 81 yards per contest, offering reason for optimism with his line set at 77.5 yards through the air on Sunday Night Football.
Given the volume and efficiency posted by Detroit’s pass game, St. Brown projects to continue his streak of strong play versus Kansas City’s defense.
Jack Campbell Over 9.0 Total Tackles
Through five games, Jack Campbell has emerged as one of the league’s top tacklers to start the season. The former first-round pick enters Week 6 tied as the NFL’s fifth-leading tackler and has recorded double-digit tackles in three of the team’s five games.
His immense volume presents a favorable line of nine tackles, which he should manage to eclipse as he has several times already this season.