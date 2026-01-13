Pavel Zacha and Three Other NHL DFS Centers of Value (January 13th)

The Tuesday Main Slate for NHL DFS is not thin at all. We have 10 games to work with, but it does not have the overkill of even larger slates. In this case, there is always more room for glory and pitfalls. Yes, the prize pools are still a little low but watch for last minute contests. Anyway, look to these five quick value streamers from the wings to help your fantasy bottom line.

All players will be $4,500 or cheaper in at least one if not both sites.

Pavel Zacha, C (BOS) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $4,200 (DraftKings)

Zacha will be owned by a decent percentage of players tonight. Although, Morgan Geekie will return as the top-line center tonight, Zacha will be positioned well against easier opposition. Stats will be thrown off by Boston's 10-2 rout of the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. However, Boston has improved offensively of late.

Also, Zacha had five points in his previous three games before the clunker on Sunday against Pittsburgh where both defenses disappeared. Detroit has also been on a roll offensively of late which shapes up well for some scoring.

Shane Pinto, C (OTT) — $6,100 (FanDuel) | $4,500 (DraftKings)

The Senators face a Vancouver Canucks team that is 26th versus centers in terms of DFS points. 26th versus Small Forwards, and 30th in Defensive Rating. As for Pinto, he has a chance to get some solid return espcially with the lower price on DraftKings.

Vancouver ranks 31st in goals allowed with 163. Without Quinn Hughes (traded) and several players injured, the Canucks are in an awful way as their season tumbles away from them. Ottawa faces a must-win situation themselves as they try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Pinto has actual points in four of his previous six contests.

Jonathan Toews, C (WPG) — $4,200 (FanDuel) | $3,100 (DraftKings)

If you take a chance on a player who has looked better recently, Jonathan Toews may just be worth it. In what has been a lost season for the Winnipeg Jets, Toews has five points in his previous seven games along with three double digit DFS performances on FanDuel over the past week. Shot volume will always be a risk with Toews.

Winnipeg Jets Milestone Watch 👀🏒



Players nearing milestones:

• Dylan Samberg — 1 away from 50th NHL Assist

• Mark Scheifele — 2 away from 500th NHL Assist

• Jonathan Toews — 2 away from 900th NHL Point#GoJetsGo | #NYIvsWPG — Winnipeg Jets Game Bot (@WPGGameBot) January 13, 2026

As long as he produces like a middle-six center, the value is there. With Toews nearing a milestone at home, he may get closer or even get there on Tuesday night.

Oliver Kapanen, C (MTL) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $4,300 (DraftKings)

A non-standard player could be helpful here. Oliver Kapanen is a wing on FanDuel but center on DraftKings. While many DFS managers go for straight positioning, one can mix and match here as Kapanen will see top-six minutes and has a penchant for scoring goals.

The Capitals are one of the better teams defensively in the league and allow the seventh fewest points to forwards. However, Kapanen has been good for a goal every other game of late. Okay, scratch that! He has five goals in his previous seven contests!

Honestly, there could be plenty of entertaining games on the slate and finding players who cost a little less can help stack the DFS lineups in your favor.

