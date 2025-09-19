Fantasy Sports

Perfect DraftKings DFS Lineup For Week 3 Featuring Rome Odunze And A Cowboys Stack

Our Week 3 DraftKings DFS lineup stacks the Cowboys with Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and Rome Odunze to deliver tournament-winning upside.

Mark Morales-Smith

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

We are heading into the Sunday slate in Week 3, and we are looking to build the perfect GPP lineup on DraftKings. In order to win one of these tournaments, you have to maximize your upside and have the perfect mix of chalk and contrarian picks. It's not easy to do, but this is the perfect DraftKings DFS GPP tournament lineup for Week 3. 

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

DK: $5,900

Prescott has a great matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and comes at a reasonable price. He's cheaper than guys like Brock Purdy and Kyler Murray this week. We expect a monster week out of him, and at this price, we couldn't keep him out of our lineup. 

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Fantasy Football Stud: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcon
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DK: $7,900

Robinson is going to be the RB1 overall on the week, so we want him in our lineup. Yes, he's both chalky and expensive, but we aren't so sure you can win this week without Robinson going up against the Carolina Panthers, who have the worst rushing defense in the league. 

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

DK: $5,800

It looks like Zach Charbonnet is in serious danger of missing Week 3, and that leaves the door wide open for Walker III to see a ton of volume in a game that will likely be a high-volume rushing game plan for the Seahawks. They are taking on the woefully bad New Orleans Saints. The game script lines up for him to have a massive game this week if Charbonnet does miss the game. 

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

DK: $5,900

We went with the contrarian Cowboys' stack with Pickens and Dak, instead of the traditional Ceedee Lamb and Dak. The Bears are without both of their top cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Tyrique Stevenson will be locked on Lamb, and Pickens will have an opportunity to do pretty much whatever he wants against a weak Bears' secondary. 

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 NFL DFS Target: DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steeler
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

DK: $5,700

With Christian Gonzalez injured, the New England Patriots are one of the most exploitable secondaries in the league when it comes to posting big plays against them. We saw both the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins consistently torch them deep down the field. This is a defense we want to target with our wide receivers on a weekly basis.  

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

DK: $5,300

Going with Prescott and Pickens shows that we believe this game is going to be a shootout. Last week, the Cowboys gave up 450 passing yards to Russell Wilson and 37 points to the New York Giants. Odunze has clearly passed DJ Moore as the Bears' top target on offense, but his price tag isn't reflecting that yet because Moore still costs more on DraftKings. We love him this week in this matchup at this price.    

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

DK: $4,400

Warren feels like a no-brainer this week at this price. He's emerging as the top option in the Colts' passing offense, which has been surprisingly fantastic. At $4,400, he is significantly cheaper than Brock Bowers and Trey McBride, but has just as high a ceiling in this matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Especially with Bowers coming off a short week with a knee injury that was clearly limiting him on Monday Night Football. 

Flex Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 NFL DFS / Fantasy Football Chalk Pick: Jordan Mason, Minnesota Viking
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

DK: $5,400

With Aaron Jones sidelined, Mason is going to see all the carries he can handle. The Vikings will likely lean heavily on the rushing attack with Carson Wentz filling in for JJ McCarthy this week. The defense keying in on him could be an issue if he were playing an even somewhat competent defense, but luckily, he's playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are also without Joe Burrow, which could swing the game script further in Mason's favor. 

DST Green Bay Packers

DK: $3,700   

The Packers' defense has been the best in the league through two weeks, and they are playing Joe Flacco and the Browns this week. Green Bay is the most expensive DST on the slate, but we feel they are well worth it this week.   

