Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee Top Fantasy Golf Picks at the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is slated to begin this Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The PGA Tour's 2nd major of the season will kick off with Scottie Scheffler as the large favorite, once again, and the defending PGA Champion. While Scheffler is the favorite, he will still have to fend off 156 golfers who enter the event. Among that vast field, fantasy golf value picks can be found, and finding is what we do best. Here is what to expect.

Key Course Metrics

Aronimink Golf Club was designed in 1928 by legendary designer Donald Ross. He hailed the project his "masterpiece." In 2016, Gil Hanse took to the course alongside Jim Wagner to restore the 18 holes to Ross' original version. Upon doing so, the course found and added over 170 total bunkers, which line the fairways and surround the greens, forcing target golf to be played on approach shots.

As happens with any PGA Championship, the course will have the rough up, valuing driving accuracy and/or distance. Per Datagolf, off-the-tee statistics will be about the PGA Tour average at Aronimink.

Ultimately, to score well will require great iron shots and even better putting. Ross' design meant golfers were playing on some form of grid. It is not just about hitting the fairways, but about hitting and missing to the right approach angles. Given the bunkers and green contours, angles matter more than accuracy off the tee at times.

The average Par 3 distance will play to 214.5 yards this weekend. To get a par on a Par 3 will be a big success, as those holes can be very penalizing. Golfers will be on defense more than offense.

These are the top metrics to consider when playing fantasy golf:

SG: Putting

SG: Approach (150+)

Bogey Avoidance

Driving Distance

Birdie Rate

Course Results: Oak Hill, Ridgewood CC, Winged Foot

Tournament History and Weather

The PGA Championship is played on a different course each year. Here are the recent winners on Donald Ross designs: any tournament

2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake: Tommy Fleetwood (-18)

2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC: Cam Young (-22)

2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit GC: Aldrich Potgieter (-22)

2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill: Brooks Koepka (-9)

Thursday expects rain, heavier in the morning. At points in the day, rain will be at a 90% chance, thus shortening and softening the golf course, plus penalizing missed tee shots even worse. Winds can exceed 20 MPH.

The remainder of the weekend will have no rain projected. While the wind will be moderate on Friday, it will die down to single digits on the weekend. The course will ultimately be birdie-able through the week while further rewarding long hitters.

Fantasy Golf Picks

Min Woo Lee

In his last 14 events, Lee has only once scored worse than the field average in strokes gained: total. He is 11th on the PGA Tour in driving distance and 12th in approaches of 175-200 yards. He is also 15th in Birdie Rate, and at the last Donald Ross-designed major, Lee finished 18th at Oak Hill (2023).

Viktor Hovland

In approaches of 175-200 yards, Hovland is the 4th best on the PGA Tour in strokes gained. He is among the most aggressive players on the PGA Tour, and if Hovland is dialed, he can score. Hovland is scoring above field average in 21 of his last 25 events, and at Oak Hill in 2023, Hovland finished T-2. Ranging to other Donald Ross designs, Hovland won the 2023 TOUR Championship and has never finished outside the Top 20. Even at Sedgefield CC in 2019, Hovland finished T-4.

Adam Scott

Scott has made a cut in every event played since the 2025 Open Championship. In fact, Scott has finished in the top 30 in 8 of his last 9 starts. At Donald Ross designs, Scott has not missed a cut since 2015 at the Barclays. Scott ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, 15th in bogey avoidance, and 2nd in approaches of 175-200 yards.

Justin Thomas

Thomas' results at Donald Ross's courses are as strong as anyone's. He has 8 career top-10 finishes at East Lake. However, what is more important is that the volatile game of Thomas is going well. He has 6 straight made cuts with a strong T-8 at last week's Truist Championship.

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