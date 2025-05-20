PGA DFS: 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge GPP Picks
Fresh off his victory at last week’s PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler returns to action as the headliner in a 120-player field for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Also in the spotlight is Davis Riley, who tied for second behind Scheffler and is back to defend his title after a dominant five-shot win here in 2024.
With Scheffler priced significantly higher than the rest of the field, lineup construction on DraftKings presents a unique challenge. Let’s dive in and uncover the ideal six-man roster to chase GPP glory this week.
Charles Schwab PGA DFS Picks:
Jordan Spieth ($9,800)
In Cash games, you likely have to go with Scheffler but in GPP formats, it’s not out of the question to fade the generational talent in favor of Texas native, Jordan Spieth. Spieth endured a frustrating outing at Quail Hollow, but a return to friendlier turf in Fort Worth offers a prime opportunity to reset and rebound. Colonial Country Club, with its precision-based layout, is a far more compatible course for Spieth’s current game than the power-demanding Quail. Not to mention, we've seen Spieth figure out how to get out of trouble time and time again when the game calls for it.
Spieth captured the title here in 2016 and has three runner-up finishes to his name at this par-70 gem. He’s landed inside the top 10 in eight of 12 career appearances at Colonial, gaining a remarkable 2.1 strokes per round—second only to defending champ Davis Riley. In fact, when it comes to Texas courses, Spieth trails only Scottie Scheffler in strokes gained per round. With six top-18 finishes already this season, the stars may just be aligning for Spieth to be firmly in the mix once again this week.
Harris English ($9,200)
Harris English rolls into Colonial after a sizzling stretch capped by a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship. That stellar showing at Quail Hollow marked his strongest outing of the season, and it wasn't a fluke—he’s landed inside the top 18 in three of his last four starts and is just a few months removed from hoisting the trophy at Torrey Pines.
Colonial has been kind to the seasoned pro over the years, with four top-20 finishes in nine appearances, including a second-place result back in 2016. Over the last 24 measured rounds, English ranks fifth in the field in Total Strokes Gained, underscoring just how dialed-in his all-around game is right now. Given his form and familiarity with the course, he’s a fantastic value play this week with legitimate upside.
Davis Riley ($8,600)
Davis Riley returns to Colonial brimming with momentum—and some unfinished business. The 28-year-old broke through for his first solo PGA Tour win here last year, adding to a rollercoaster track record that includes a dazzling top-five and a missed cut in his only other appearances. Despite the boom-or-bust history, Riley’s trending in the right direction after posting his best major finish to date with a runner-up at the PGA Championship, where he gained strokes in every key category.
Riley ranks No. 1 in this week’s field in Strokes Gained per round at the historic par-70 layout. He’s quietly become a model of consistency, making the weekend in nine of his last ten events, including three top-seven finishes. With elite form, course comfort, and the confidence of a defending champion, Riley looks primed to put on another show in Fort Worth.
Alex Smalley ($7,700)
Alex Smalley enters the week riding a quiet but compelling wave of consistency, and his price tag doesn’t quite reflect it. Though his past results at Colonial—T27 and T40—won’t turn heads, his recent form tells a different story: finishes of T39, T5, and T28 in his last three starts, capped by a solid showing at the PGA Championship. He’s dialed in with his irons and gained strokes on approach in each of those events.
With seven top-25 finishes in 15 starts this season, Smalley’s steady ascent is hard to ignore. In a thinner field like this one, he offers the kind of value that savvy DFS players should pounce on.
Emilliano Gillo ($7,400)
Emiliano Grillo has carved out quite the rapport with Colonial, headlined by a triumphant victory in 2023 and a pair of top-10 finishes in 2018 and 2021. While his ball-striking prowess tends to shine on more demanding layouts, he's also proven capable of mastering these greens with finesse.
Recently, the Argentine has been quietly steady, advancing through the cut in eight of his last ten starts and notching three top-25 finishes along the way. With five top-25 results in nine career appearances at Colonial—including that 2023 win—Grillo’s game seems well-aligned for another strong showing in Fort Worth.
Jhonattan Vegas ($7,200)
Fresh off a career-best performance in a major, Jhonattan Vegas arrives at Colonial riding a serious wave of momentum. After a solid T13 finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the veteran followed it up with a stellar T5 at the PGA Championship, highlighted by a blistering opening-round 64—the lowest score of the tournament. He's shaping up to be an excellent value option at his current price point after making the cut in five of his seven trips to this course.