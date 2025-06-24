PGA DFS: 2025 Rocket Classic Fantasy Golf Picks & Predictions
The 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club sets up as a birdie bonanza—and PGA DFS players will need red-hot form, elite approach play, and par-5 scoring to crack the code. With Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Matt Wallace, and Emiliano Grillo all trending in the right direction, this week’s value-packed DraftKings lineup opportunities are loaded with upside across the salary board.
From Griffin’s electric rise to Young’s course dominance, we’re breaking down six golfers who not only bring the stats but also the ceiling to make a run at the trophy—and your GPP wins.
Ben Griffin ($9,800)
No one’s riding a hotter wave on the PGA Tour right now than Ben Griffin. He’s leading the field in Total Strokes Gained over his last 16 rounds and has ripped off a blazing streak of top-10 finishes, including a win sandwiched between standout performances at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. It’s safe to say the man is dialed in—and not just for a week or two. Griffin looks built for consistent contention.
While his track record at Detroit Golf Club has been modest—T33 and T31 in his two starts—the current version of Griffin is playing on an entirely different level. Over his last five events, he’s posted finishes of T14, T10, runner-up, a victory, and T8, all while gaining strokes in nearly every key category. He ranks third in the field in Total SG over the last 24 rounds and sits third in par-5 scoring on the season—a massive edge considering four of the last five Rocket Classic champs ranked top five in that very stat.
What’s even more impressive? Griffin's game used to revolve around a silky short game, and now he’s found another gear off the tee. That combo is gold on a Donald Ross layout like Detroit Golf Club, where sharp putting separates contenders from pretenders. DFS players, take notice—Griffin’s toolkit is tailor-made for this course, and he’s trending toward another big week.
Cameron Young ($9,300)
Cameron Young might be the best course fit in the field that hasn’t lifted the trophy—yet. In just two appearances at Detroit Golf Club, he’s already logged a runner-up (2022) and a T6 (2023), making him one of the most consistent forces on this track. Among players with multiple starts here, Young ranks first in Strokes Gained per round—so it's no surprise to see him coming in hot with three top-7 finishes in his last seven events. The game is rounding into form, and the timing couldn’t be better.
From a PGA DFS standpoint, Young is the kind of high-upside play that can anchor your lineups without breaking the salary bank. His elite combo of explosive driving and a suddenly red-hot putter perfectly fits the profile needed to dismantle a vulnerable venue like Detroit Golf Club. This par-72 rewards power and precision, and Young checks both boxes. He’s a top-tier GPP play with legitimate win equity—and a prime candidate to finally break through for that long-awaited first PGA Tour title.
Wyndham Clark ($8,600)
Wyndham Clark may still be wearing the villain cape after his Oakmont outburst, but don't let the headlines distract you from the upside. While public sentiment cools, savvy DFS players should take note—you're getting a multi-time winner (including a major) at a discount, and that's not something to ignore.
Yes, 2025 hasn’t exactly gone to plan—his missed cut and meltdown at the U.S. Open made waves—but Clark quickly reminded us what he’s capable of with a solid T17 at the Travelers, gaining strokes both off the tee and on approach. He’s historically thrived on Poa greens, and Detroit Golf Club has been kind to him: a T8 in 2022 and a T17 in 2019, with over 3.9 strokes gained putting across those appearances. This is a classic buy-low spot for a player with serious bounce-back potential and a ceiling that can win you tournaments.
Davis Thompson ($8,100)
Davis Thompson is quietly heating up and flying under the radar at just the right time. With five top-25s in his last 10 outings—including a rock-solid T25 at the Travelers, where he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green—he’s trending in the right direction heading into a course he knows intimately.
Detroit Golf Club was the site of his runner-up finish last year, and as a Donald Ross specialist, Thompson is right in his element. He’s posted three straight top-12 finishes on Ross-designed courses and ranks eighth in this field in SG per round on those layouts. The putter has been streaky, but a return to familiar greens could be the spark he needs to vault into contention—and possibly deliver his best showing of the season. DFS players looking for upside with course history baked in should be circling his name.
Matt Wallace ($7,500)
Matt Wallace is quietly building momentum and could be a sneaky play this week in Detroit. The Englishman has finished T12 or better twice in four starts at this event and comes in with five top-26 finishes over his last seven outings—including strong showings at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
He tends to shine on longer tracks and has shown he can thrive in both grind-it-out majors and resort-style birdie fests like Corales, where he notched a win in 2023. Detroit Golf Club’s generous fairways and low-scoring environment suit him well, and his short game has been dialed in—ranking first in SG: Around-the-Green and top-25 in putting over his last 24 rounds. With a solid T17 last time out and confidence brewing, Wallace is one to keep an eye on for a potential breakthrough.
Emiliano Grillo ($7,400)
Emiliano Grillo might not have a glowing track record at Detroit Golf Club, but don’t let past finishes fool you—he’s trending in all the right ways. The Argentinian ball-striker has quietly pieced together a strong run of form, with just one missed cut over his last 10 starts and four top-25s in his last five, including a rock-solid T19 at the U.S. Open where he gained strokes in every major category.
Grillo’s iron play is dialed in—he leads this entire field in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds and is particularly sharp from 50 to 125 yards, a crucial distance window at Detroit Golf Club. With the last four winners at this event ranking top-12 in approach for the week, Grillo’s current form makes him a prime breakout candidate on a course built for precision.