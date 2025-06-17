PGA DFS: 2025 Travelers Championship Fantasy Golf Picks & Predictions
With the U.S. Open in the rearview and the FedEx Cup Playoffs drawing closer, the PGA Tour shifts to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship — a no-cut event that consistently delivers excitement and fantasy fireworks. TPC River Highlands, a short but strategic Pete Dye design, rewards precision over power and sharp wedge play over sheer distance, creating a DFS environment where stars can shine and savvy value picks can pop.
From Scottie Scheffler returning as the defending champ to affordable breakout candidates like Ryan Fox and Matt Fitzpatrick, there’s a wide spectrum of options for every lineup strategy. Below, we break down six golfers—spanning elite locks to sneaky value gems—who are poised to deliver strong returns at one of the season’s most DFS-friendly stops.
Scottie Scheffler ($13,300)
Scottie Scheffler enters the Travelers Championship with momentum and a course that perfectly suits his strengths. Fresh off a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open, the world No. 1 returns to TPC River Highlands — where he claimed victory last year — with a more palpable salary than usual.
TPC River Highlands rewards precision off the tee and sharp wedge play. Scheffler has dominated on Pete Dye designs, winning five of his 16 career titles on such courses and leading this field in Strokes Gained per round at Dye venues. With three wins in his last five starts and a T4 and win in his last two appearances here, he’s the premier cash-game cornerstone. At +280 to win on DraftKings and with no cut to worry about, Scheffler offers elite upside and a stable floor, even at a premium price.
Keegan Bradley ($8,500)
Keegan Bradley has a knack for lighting it up on strategic, shot-maker’s tracks—especially those with Pete Dye’s fingerprint, like TPC River Highlands. He’s thrived on similar layouts like TPC Potomac and TPC Sawgrass, and his affinity for Northeast venues has been well documented throughout his career.
The 2023 Travelers champ arrives with serious course comfort, having logged six top-25s in 14 appearances at this event. With just one missed cut all season and eight top-25 finishes to his name, Bradley has been quietly consistent. Ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in 2025, he offers major upside at a sub-premium salary of just $8,500.
Tony Finau ($7,700)
It hasn’t been the smoothest ride for Tony Finau this season — a lone top-10 finish at the Genesis and a missed cut at Augusta have kept his stock relatively quiet. But there are signs of life: he’s made the weekend in back-to-back majors, and his approach play is steadily heating up, showing weekly improvement.
In a field thin on dependable mid-range value, Finau stands out not because he’s dominating one category, but because his game is surprisingly leak-free right now — a luxury in this price bracket. He’s posted five straight top-40 finishes and recently turned around his putting woes at TPC River Highlands, where he surged to a T5 after years of struggles on these greens.
At just under $8,000, Finau is a versatile piece who brings stability and sneaky upside to any DFS build. With low ownership likely, he’s a sharp mid-tier target with legit top-10 potential.
Brian Harman ($7,200)
Brian Harman may not be peaking right now, but TPC River Highlands is tailor-made for his skill set—precision off the tee, elite control with mid-irons, and a proven knack for thriving on tactical layouts. With a wallet-friendly price tag, Harman is a savvy addition to cash lineups. He’s quietly made 14 of 17 cuts this season, highlighted by a win at the Valero Texas Open and a podium finish at Harbour Town—another Pete Dye gem. Harman’s history at TPC River Highlands is elite, with seven top-10s in his last 10 visits, and he ranks eighth in the field in Strokes Gained per round on Dye designs—making him a high-floor, high-upside play.
Ryan Fox ($7,000)
Ryan Fox is quietly putting together a red-hot stretch, riding a wave of confidence that includes a T19 at the U.S. Open and two PGA Tour wins already this season. His iron play is razor sharp, and he continues to show up on big stages, making him a name to circle heading into TPC River Highlands.
This course won’t demand perfection off the tee, which plays right into Fox’s aggressive style — and at just $7,000, the upside is hard to ignore. He’s consistently gaining strokes on approach, and his recent form suggests another climb up the leaderboard could be in store. With that kind of momentum and minimal investment, he’s the type of value dart that could pay off in a big way.
Matthew Fitzpatrick ($6,900)
Matt Fitzpatrick is quietly heating up after a sluggish start, stringing together three consecutive made cuts in majors and leaning on his elite short game to stay competitive. His touch around the greens is world-class, and now that his ball striking is trending upward, he’s becoming a sneaky threat again.
TPC River Highlands should suit him nicely, even if his history here isn’t extensive—his skill set translates well to this style of course. Priced below $7,000, Fitzpatrick offers major value in a loaded field and opens the door to roster premium studs like Scheffler or McIlroy without sacrificing upside. He's a budget-friendly play with real top-10 potential.