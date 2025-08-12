BMW Championship: DraftKings PGA DFS Picks And Key Course Insights
The 2025 BMW Championship this weekend is coming to Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Maryland. This will be the second time that the event has been held at this venue. In 2021, Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff at -27. They went very low, but that will not happen again.
Course Preview
Caves Valley is designed by Tom Fazio, opened in 1991. The course is a mix of many different grass varieties, but is all meant to absorb moisture and maintain playing conditions in the blistering hot summer heat. This will be very beneficial as the weekend does call for a lot of sun and no rain.
Caves Valley is among the longest courses on the PGA Tour. It does not require as much creativity as TPC Southwind did last week, but it will require precision.
Shoutout to our FedEx St Jude Championship Preview — Tommy Fleetwood nearly won, but Justin Rose upheld the Masters layout trend by winning the event.
The course recently underwent a bunch of changes with a main purpose of lengthening some holes, and redoing many green complexes. The greens here at Caves Valley are very complex and will require a bunch of tightly nailed approach shots to achieve birdie.
Distance will be required as will be precision and scrambling to save par off these tough approach shots.
Event Breakdown
The BMW Championship is the second leg of three in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. 70 players went into last weekend, and 50 survived to play on. Click here to view the FedEx Cup Standings.
Following this tournament, the Top 30 will then advance to the TOUR Championship that will be held next weekend at the always memorable, East Lake CC.
2,000 Points will go to the BMW Championship winner, thus giving a massive head start on the $20 Million FedEx Cup prize.
My Winning Score Prediction: -13
Last Week: Prediction -14 -> Winner -16
Our Top DFS Picks (DraftKings)
Scottie Scheffler - $13,400
Feel free to argue that he should not be played at this price. I will happily disagree. Scheffler scored over 100 points last week, executing nearly 8x. This course plays even further to his advantage as Tee-to-Green will be the story of the weekend. Scheffler is almost a full stroke better than anyone else in SG:T2G.
Ludvig Aberg - $10,200
The goal here is to achieve 70 points, at least. Aberg is fully capable of doing this at Caves Valley. He has had a rocky season, but his recent form is shaping up to peak at the right time. In Aberg's last three events, he has not has a single core-five category in the red, or worse than event average. His two biggest strengths are driving and approach, both of which are vital to going low this weekend.
JJ Spaun - $9,400
JJ has been among the best approach players on the PGA Tour all season long. Without it, he would not be the US Open champion. In fact, Caves Valley is reminding of a US Open setup — long, firm, and tight approach windows. Spaun has also not been worse than event average in SG: Off the Tee since March. He nearly won last week and may so do it again this week.
Ben Griffin - $9,100
Ben Griffin has been a heavy play of mine all year. He has literally approached on Scottie Scheffler numbers in multiple consecutive events this year. He even beat Scheffler down the stretch at the Charles Schwab just a few months ago.
I got nervous that his stretch was over when Griffin missed back to back cuts at the John Deere and the Open Championship, but fear not. Griffin went T-11 at the Wyndham and T-9 at the St Jude. His form is still here, and I think Griffin has the highest upside of any golfer in the field. If his game is on, he can easily go 12x this week.
Harris English - $8,300
When Harris English has played good, it has been really good. He has three Top-4 finishes in his last 8 events, two of which have been major championships. English fits this course quite well and I like him in his good current form.
Whether his approach is elite or not, his scrambling is of the best on tour, permitting him to save good positioning should this not be a peak week that we hope it will be.