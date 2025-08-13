BMW Championship: FanDuel PGA DFS Picks And Key Course Insights
The 2025 BMW Championship this weekend is coming to Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Maryland. This will be the second time that the event has been held at this venue. In 2021, Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff at -27. They went very low, but that will not happen again.
Course Preview
Caves Valley is designed by Tom Fazio, opened in 1991. The course is a mix of many different grass varieties, but is all meant to absorb moisture and maintain playing conditions in the blistering hot summer heat. This will be very beneficial as the weekend does call for a lot of sun and no rain.
Caves Valley is among the longest courses on the PGA Tour. It does not require as much creativity as TPC Southwind did last week, but it will require precision.
Shoutout to our FedEx St Jude Championship Preview — Tommy Fleetwood nearly won, but Justin Rose upheld the Masters layout trend by winning the event.
The course recently underwent a bunch of changes with a main purpose of lengthening some holes, and redoing many green complexes. The greens here at Caves Valley are very complex and will require a bunch of tightly nailed approach shots to achieve birdie.
Distance will be required as will be precision and scrambling to save par off these tough approach shots.
Event Breakdown
The BMW Championship is the second leg of three in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. 70 players went into last weekend, and 50 survived to play on. Click here to view the FedEx Cup Standings.
Following this tournament, the Top 30 will then advance to the TOUR Championship that will be held next weekend at the always memorable, East Lake CC.
2,000 Points will go to the BMW Championship winner, thus giving a massive head start on the $20 Million FedEx Cup prize.
My Winning Score Prediction: -13
Last Week: Prediction -14 -> Winner -16
Our Top DFS Picks (FanDuel)
Rory McIlroy - $11,600
Rory McIlroy comes at an attractive price this week. He had been playing out of form post-Masters win, but is very well back into normal McIlroy form. Rory is the best on Tour at Tom Fazio designed courses. I will take him at this price. He knows how to win FedEx Cup events, and of course, PGA Tour setups.
Ludvig Aberg - $10,600
Aberg's price is quite more attractive on FanDuel this week, so I love him even more on this platform. Aberg is approaching on his 2024 form, and we all know that is very dangeous. He had not had a core-five strokes-gained category in the red over his last three events. I love Aberg to abuse the SG:Off the Tee advantage and bullseye his ball into these tough greens approaches.
JJ Spaun - $10,500
Outside of Rory and Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun's golf game matches this course as well as anyone. He is precise off the tee and is of the best iron players on tour. I project Caves Valley to play a lot like a US Open setup and Spaun is the reigning US Open champion.
Justin Rose - $9,200
Rose is playing as good as most right now. He is shooting over 2 strokes better than the field average in his last three events. Justin Rose thrives under pressure, and so this is a great spot for him to continue his momentum. Rose is the FedEx St Jude Champion and now he has his eyes set on the TOUR Championship. He sits in 4th place in the standings.
Ben Griffin - $9,300
Ben Griffin has been a consistent play of mine all year. At his best, he has approached Scottie Scheffler-like numbers in multiple consecutive events this year. He even beat Scheffler down the stretch at the Charles Schwab just a few months ago.
As this course is a US Open style, I like Griffin here. He finished T-10 earlier this year at Oakmont. I expect him to abuse the Tee to Green advantage and outplay most at his peak level. If any longer shot can win, it is him.