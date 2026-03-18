Jacob Bridgeman, Max Homa Top Elite Fantasy Golf Picks at the Valspar Championship

The PGA Tour continues its Florida swing this weekend as it heads to The Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor. The golf course is one of the most beautiful on all of the PGA Tour's schedule. Despite not being a signature event, it includes a star-studded cast of golfers, including Xander Schauffele, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay. Below is everything that you must know to attack the fantasy golf weekend.

Key Course Metrics

Innisbrook is a very difficult course with extensive tree-lining and bunker placement, making it hard to gain strokes off the tee. Many golfers will opt for less than a driver and ultimately, play holes conservatively for par rather than birdie. The course is more about bogey avoidance than birdie chances.

Approach and putting will be very important this week as, as whe you have chances, you must execute. Greens are often found to be uniquely shaped for very tough pin positions, so ai for the center of the green and take a very aggressive approach to lines, especially late in the tournament. Look for high-risk, high-reward shots on Sunday.

To win at Innisbrook will require pinpoint golf, as no PGA Tour golfer can win by being below average in any key metric of the game. These are the categories we pinned down to look at this weekend.

Driving Accuracy

Driving Distance

Greens in Regulation

Strokes Gained: Putting (Florida)

Tee to Green

Course History

Tournament History and Weather Forecast

The tournament is not all that easy, thus leaving final scores so close to -10 as to be closer to -20. In the last 11 editions of the Valspar Championship, a golfer won at a score tournament lower than -12 three times. These are the past five winners:

2025: Viktor Hovland (-11)

2024: Peter Malnati (-12)

2023: Taylor Moore (-10)

2022: Sam Burns (-17)

2021: Sam Burns (-17)

The weather forecast predicts it will be beautiful this weekend with no precipitation belo, 25%. As Florida does, if it rains, it will also be momentary and not long-lasting. The chance for any rain from Thursday to Sunday is much less than 50%.

Wind will be a small factor, especially on Sunday, when recent projections call for light winds in the 10-20 MPH range. On Thursday-Saturday, the wind will be very moderate. Scoring shall also be moderate, thus projecting a winning score of -10 to -14.

Best Fantasy Golf Picks

Jacob Bridgeman — $10,900 (FanDuel) | $9,600 (DraftKings)

Bridgeman is our newest breakout golfer on the PGA Tour, having earned a top-20 finish plus a victory in each of his last seven events. Bridgeman is just about the best putter there is on the PGA Tour currently. Bridgeman is well above average in Strokes Gained: Approach over six of his last seven events, as is the case for Off the Tee metrics. In 2025, Bridgeman even finished in 3rd at the Valspar Championship.

Nicolai Hojgaard — $10,500 (FanDuel) | $8,900 (DraftKings)

Hojgaard is currently averaging about 15 yards over average in driving distance, which can surely make up for his average off-the-tee accuracy. Hojgaard shall then dominate with his putting and approach, in which he is above PGA Tour average in both categories across his last six events, and above average in approach alone across his last eight. Hojgaard meets every key course metric with honors, the only small risk being driving accuracy.

Ryo Hisatsune — $10,000 (FanDuel) | $8,600 (DraftKings)

Hisatsune is another hot golfer on the PGA Tour, having 4 top-13 finishes in his last six events. Hisatsune averages over 10% better than the field in driving accuracy, and is also above average in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in all 8 events played this calendar year. Hisatsune is also above tour average in Strokes Gained: Approach in 7 of 8 events this season, and best of all, he finished T-4 in last year's Valspar Championship.

Max Homa — $9,300 (FanDuel) | $8,000 (DraftKings)

Homa is one of the more consistent golfers that we can play. When dipping into these mid-range DFS prices, many golfers are found to be performance-volatile. Homa is consistently above-average in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee metrics, as well as approach and putting. Homa is also playing much better golf than he had been recently, having made 9 of his last 10 cuts. With Homa trending in the right direction with low variance, he is very much underpriced in a spot to "pop off."

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