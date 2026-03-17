Quentin Grimes, Nikola Jokic, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props for Nuggets vs. 76ers

One of the final games of this Tuesday’s NBA slate will be between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

VJ Edgecombe Under 18.5 Points

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe’s points prop at 18.5 is too high to take the over on Tuesday night. In his last three games, he has not covered the over on this line once. One reason it likely remains at the mark it is at is that 76ers’ star guard Tyrese Maxey remains sidelined with an injury. And while it is easy to assume that Edgecombe would see a rise in scoring with Maxey out, that has not been the case. Thus playing a big part in his under 18.5 points being the right side of his scoring prop to take.

Another reason to take Edgecombe under is that in his previous game against the Nuggets, he scored fewer than 19 points, scoring 17.

Nikola Jokic Over 12.5 Rebounds

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | William Liang-Imagn Images

With the 76ers being a bit depleted at their big position, Nikola Jokic should key in on that weakness and dominate the glass against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

In Jokic’s last two games, he had 13 or more rebounds, including a 20-rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs. He will face a far worse opponent in limiting rebounds on Tuesday with the 76ers, compared to the Spurs. This season, San Antonio is allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 52.2, while Philadelphia is allowing the eighth most, 54.4.

Cameron Payne Over 10.5 Points

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (20) shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Unlike Edgecombe, veteran guard for the 76ers, Cameron Payne, has seen a great boost in offensive production while Maxey has been out. In February, he was averaging 13.4 MPG and 3.2 PPG. So far in March, he is averaging 19.2 MPG and 10.2 PPG. In the last three games where Maxey has not been available, Payne has had 12 or more points twice.

Payne’s increase in time on the floor and the scoring he has provided, combined with the fact that Denver is allowing the 10th most PPG in the NBA this season, is enough to warrant taking the over on Payne’s 10.5 point prop on Tuesday.

Quentin Grimes Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) is defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With Joel Embiid and Maxey out, wing for the 76ers, Quentin Grimes has become the 76ers' number one option on offense. He has excelled in the following role, scoring 23 or more points in his last four outings three times. However, one facet of his game that has not been a strong suit during this stretch is his long-range shooting. He had fewer than three makes from three in all of these games, and over his last 10 appearances, he has had three or more makes just three times.

With this low hit rate, his under on his 3-pointers made prop at 2.5 is the correct play.

Aaron Gordon Over 15.5 Points

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) controls the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Aaron Gordon’s points over his last four games have ranged widely. Over the following span, he has dropped 27, 0, 23, and 3 points. With the wide dispersion of points in this case against the 76ers, it feels best to take Gordon’s over on his 15.5 point line.

The 76ers, as mentioned, have an unideal big rotation, and on the season, are slightly below average defensively. They are currently allowing the 17th fewest PPG in the NBA, 116.0.

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