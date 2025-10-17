Quinshon Judkins, Courtland Sutton, and 3 Other NFL DFS Value Plays For Week 7
Another week of football in the NFL brings another week of opportunity for the public to rack up big winnings in DFS. Here are five of the best value players for week seven of the NFL for Sunday’s main slate in DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Chris Olave (FD:$6,200/DK:$5,400)
New Orleans Saints WR1 continued to see high volume in his team’s week six contest against the New England Patriots. In the game, he had six receptions on 10 targets for 98 yards. Olave in six games this season has only gone one game with fewer than 10 targets and is currently ranked second in the NFL for targets with 64, only sitting behind Puka Nacua (65) and Ja’Marr Chase (70).
He will be going against the Chicago Bears in week seven, who are currently giving up the 11th fewest passing yards per game. Despite this, Olave, at the price he is at, paired with his consistent volume, makes him a great DFS WR play.
Courtland Sutton (FD:$7,700/DK:$5,900)
Denver Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton is coming off his lowest receiving yard total since week one of the season. In week six against the New York Jets, he had one reception for 17 yards. This was an ugly game overall, as both teams struggled to get their offense going. Denver is the second half threw for just 49 passing yards. This should change in week seven as they take on a favorable opponent in the New York Giants.
The Giants are giving up the seventh-most passing yards per game in 2025. Against WR1s, they have given up 80 or more receiving yards in three out of six games.
Quinshon Judkins (FD:$7,400/DK:$6,000)
Cleveland Browns RB1 Quinshon Judkins is coming off a down week. He had his lowest rushing yard total of the year, recording just 36 yards on 12 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers ranked 18th in fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL through week six, while Judkins' next opponent, the Miami Dolphins, are allowing the most rushing yards out of any team in the NFL per game. Judkins should excel in this matchup.
In their last two games, they have allowed an opposing RB over 100 rushing yards. The two RBs were Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle and Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal—Dowdle had 206 rushing yards and Vidal had 124.
Stefon Diggs (FD:$5,800/DK:$5,600)
New England Patriots WR1 Stefon Diggs did not perform to his high standard in week six, but the New England passing attack proved to still be lethal. Diggs against the New Orleans Saints had three receptions for 28 yards, while his teammate, WR Kayshon Boutte, had 93 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Diggs has the potential to get back to similar production in week seven to what he produced in weeks four and five, where he combined for 247 receiving yards.
The Patriots will be taking on the Tennessee Titans this week. The Titans are currently allowing the seventh most points per game in the NFL, 26.8. They have given up big games to WRs this season, allowing three players over 100 receiving yards against them.
Tucker Kraft (FD:$6,300/DK:$4,900)
Green Bay Packers TE1 Tucker Kraft found the endzone against the Cincinnati Bengals in week six, marking his third score of the year. He should be able to build off his two receptions 43-yard performance, with a good chance to score again, facing the Arizona Cardinals in week seven.
The Cardinals, in five games, have allowed a touchdown to an opposing TE1 in two out of their last three games. In the season in PPR fantasy football formats, they are allowing the sixth most fantasy points to the TE position in general.