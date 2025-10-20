Rachaad White & Jahmyr Gibbs Lead MNF DraftKings Double Header Running Back Rankings
With one star running back on tonight’s two-game slate at DraftKings, DFS gamers may choose to feature a balanced running back structure with the hopes that David Montgomery gets in the way of Jahmyr Gibbs' ceiling. Here’s how each team tonight ranks in fantasy points scored in PPR formats from running backs after six weeks:
- Detroit Lions (174.80 – 3rd)
- Tampa Bay (156.20 – 7th)
- Seattle (118.80 – 22nd)
- Houston (100.50 – 30th – one fewer game played)
Week 7 Monday Night Football Running Back Projections
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (DK: $7,500)
After six games, Gibbs has gained over 100 combined yards only once (Week 2 at home – 12/94/1 with three catches for 10 yards), a feat he accomplished 12 times over 18 games in 2024. The Lions have struggled to get him in space in the passing game (4.9 yards per catch), and Gibbs is trailing his previous two seasons (5.2 and 5.6) in yards per rush (4.5). Detroit has had him on the field for 62.1% of their plays this year, leading to 18.3 touches per game (17.8 in 2024).
The Buccaneers graded well in yards per rush allowed (3.5) to running backs, but they have made some mistakes in coverage to backs (10.3 yards per catch). Opposing offenses have challenged their defense with 143 running back touches (23.8 per game). Here’s a look at their running back matchup this year:
- Bijan Robinson (12/24 with six catches for 100 yards and one touchdown)
- Nick Chubb (72 combined yards with one score and two catches)
- Breece Hall (52 combined yards with four catches)
- Saquon Barkley (19/43/1 with four catches for 31 yards)
- Kenneth Walker (10/86 with a catch for one yard)
- Zach Charbonnet (48 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)
- Christian McCaffrey (17/54/1 with seven catches for 54 yards)
Detroit should get Gibbs a score tonight, and he should gain over 100 combined yards. His rush matchup looks below par, but the Lions should run the ball well in this game due to better overall offensive weapons, forcing the Buccaneers to defend the whole field. I have to find a way to keep Gibbs in my DFS lineup tonight. He had 106 combined yards with seven catches against the Buccaneers in 2024.
David Montgomery has been quiet in three games (8.30, 1.20, and 8.10 fantasy points) while delivering an impact showing in Week 3 (164 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch). Last season, he played well vs. Tampa (11/35/1 with four catches for 35 yards). Detroit will give him chances at the goal line while being on the field for 38.6% of their plays.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DK: $6,400)
White picked up his third start this year with Bucky White injured. Over his last two games, Tampa Bay had him on the field for 78.9% of their play, resulting in 38 touches for 157 combined yards with three touchdowns and seven catches. Despite his recent success, he’s gaining only 4.0 yards per rush and 5.7 yards per catch.
Of all the teams playing tonight, the Lions allow the most yards per rush (4.0), but their results are still favorable for a run defense. Detroit ranks seventh in fantasy points (113.20) allowed to running backs in PPR formats. Backs are gaining only 5.7 yards per catch with no receiving touchdowns.
A chaser game bodes well for White overall opportunity, but his recent fantasy success has been driven by touchdowns. The Lions have allowed four rushing touchdowns this year, and overall, the Buccaneers’ rush blocking (3.5 YPR – 5.2 in 2024) has been below-par this season.
Over the past two games, Tampa gave Sean Tucker 25 snaps, leading to nine rushes for 28 yards and one score, plus three catches for minus four yards. His one shining moment came in Week 6 last season (192 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches).
Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $5,600)
The running back opportunity has been messy in 2025 for Walker, leading to three dull rushing games (10/20, 10/86, and 10/34). Two touchdowns saved him in Week 3 (16/38/2 with one catch for 12 yards) while gaining over 100 yards in his two other matchups (13/105/1 with one catch for 13 yards and 110 combined yards with one catch). Seattle has had him on the field for only 42.6% of their plays. He’s been out-snapped by Zach Charbonnet in four games this season.
The Texans have allowed five rushing touchdowns while facing the Rams, Bucs, Jaguars, Titans, and Ravens. Only one of their opponents (Tampa Bay) relies on their running backs to move the ball in the passing game. Back gains 3.7 yards per catch against Houston with minimal damage catching the ball (15/98/0 on 23 targets).
- Kyren Williams (18/66/1 with one catch for three yards)
- Tampa Bay (187 combined yards with one touchdown and eight catches)
- Travis Etienne (16/56/1)
- Tony Pollard (76 combined yards with three catches)
- Derrick Henry (15/33/1 with no Lamar Jackson)
The Seahawks stated that they wanted to get Walker more touches, but there are two issues with that thought process. Seattle continues to give Charbonnet most of the goal-line chances, and Walker hasn’t had more than one catch in five consecutive games. The strike for Charbonnet this year is that he’s gaining only 2.6 yards per rush, with emptiness catching the ball (4/30), an area he excelled at last season (42/340/1 on 52 targets).
Woody Marks, Houston Texans ($5,200)
Marks flashed in Week 4 (17/68/1 with four catches for 50 yards and one touchdown on 21 touches) in a favorable matchup at home against the Titans. He gave back his fantasy gained the following week against the Ravens (7/24). Houston has had him on the field for 56% and 39% of their snaps over their past two matchups.
The Seahawks show risk covering backs in the passing game (44/350/1 on 52 targets), which should be a win for Marks’ opportunity in this contest. Running backs are gaining only 3.1 yards over their 123 carries with two touchdowns.
- Christian McCaffrey (142 combined yards with nine catches)
- Jaylen Warren (134 combined yards with four catches)
- Alvin Kamara (56 combined yards with one catch)
- Trey Benson (54 combined yards with five catches)
- Rachaad White (71 combined yards with two scores and four catches)
- Travis Etienne (55 combined yards with four catches).
Other than McCaffrey, the Seahawks’ defense hasn’t faced another top-tier running back while matching up with some weakness at quarterback. Marks should have a rebound in this game, but Houston should turn to Nick Chubb for in-close carries. The Texans' veteran back will be against the grain tonight with mid-teen upside if he scores and Houston doesn’t fall behind early.