Raiders and Broncos DraftKings Showdown Best Picks and Captain Selection
The next showdown battle at DraftKings is between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos. In my Raiders/Broncos game preview article (insert link), I included some DraftKings prop lines with player write-ups to highlight their potential value in this matchup.
Denver is a 9.5-point favorite at home with a game total of 42.5. Here’s a look at this week’s top skill players:
Raiders and Broncos Quarterbacks in Week 10 on DraftKings
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $9,000)
Smith struggled over his last four games (117/2, 228/0, 174/1, and 67/0), making him a losing DFS investment. Over this span, he threw six interceptions. The return of Brock Bowers led to him his best performance of the season (284/4).
Denver has the fourth-best quarterback defense (144.85 fantasy points). They allow only 6.5 yards per pass attempt, with minimal damage in the run game (35/107/1 – 3.1 yards per rush).
- Cam Ward (112/0)
· Daniel Jones (322 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Justin Herbert (306 combined yards with one touchdown)
· Jake Browning (125/0)
· Jalen Hurts (280/2)
· Justin Fields (76 combined yards with no scores)
· Jaxson Dart (294 combined yards with four touchdowns)
· Dak Prescott (219 combined yards with no touchdowns)
· Houston quarterbacks (235 combined yards with no touchdowns)
Smith is a fade for me on this showdown slate.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (DK: $10,600)
Nix has yet to find his late 2024 rookie stride, where he delivered 21 passing touchdowns over his final eight starts while averaging 253 passing yards. He has a touchdown via a pass in all nine of his games, but failed to pass for over 210 yards in five matchups (176/1, 206/3, 153/1, 174/1, and 173/2). On the positive side, Nix has been much better over his last three home games.
· Vs. CIN (333 combined yards and three touchdowns)
· Vs. NYG (327 combined yards and four touchdowns)
· Vs. DAL (247/4)
The Raiders are about league average defending quarterbacks (171.45 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. They allow a high completion rate (67.4%) but only 7.0 yards per pass attempt. Last year, Nix passed for 206 yards with two scores at home against Las Vegas (273/2 on the road).
- Drake Maye (298 combined yards with one touchdown)
· Justin Herbert (273 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Marcus Mariota (247 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Caleb Williams (225 combined yards with one score)
· Daniel Jones (214 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Cam Ward (222/1)
· Patrick Mahomes (314 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Trevor Lawrence (244 combined yards with two touchdowns)
I expect Nix to be part of the winning roster, with the matchup to post an impact outcome.
Raiders and Broncos Running Backs in Week 10 on DraftKings
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos (DK: $8,600)
Dobbins hasn’t scored over his last four starts, after opening the year with four touchdowns in five contests. He’s gained over 75 rushing yards in six of his nine starts, with more success at home (16/63/1, 16/101, 14/81, and 15/111 – 5.8 yards per carry but one TD). Dobbins has yet to score over 16.00 fantasy points in a game, meaning he’ll need his best showing of the year to post a 2X game.
The Raiders have played well against the run (sixth in yards allowed – 632), with running backs gaining 3.9 yards per carry. They’ve given up three rushing and three receiving touchdowns. Las Vegas ranks fourth in fantasy points allowed (147.90) to running backs. Jonathan Taylor had the most success (86 combined yards with three touchdowns and three catches). Travis Etienne (115 combined yards with five catches) is the only back to gain over 100 combined yards.
I expect Dobbins to end his scoring drought in this game, putting him in range to be a possible flex on this showdown slate.
RJ Harvey has been the running back scoring beast for Denver over the past three games. He has touchdown in three consecutive matchups (five total) despite only touching the ball 20 times (11/51/2 with seven catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns). I expect him to be a popular player in this matchup, but Harvey must score a touchdown or hit a long play to reach a playable fantasy day.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $10,200)
Eight games into his NFL career, Jeanty gained 620 combined yards with six touchdowns and 20 catches on 144 touches. He’s on pace for 1,318 combined yards with 13 touchdowns and 43 catches. His only impact game came in Week 4 (155 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches). Jeany has yet to score over 20.00 fantasy points in any matchup, a level he must reach to fill his salary bucket.
Running backs gain only 3.8 yards per carry against the Broncos, with five scores on the ground and three passing. Backs have beaten them for 12.2 yards per catch.
- Jonathan Taylor (215 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)
· Omarion Hampton (129 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
No other running back gained over 100 combined yards against Denver.
Jeanty has plenty of talent, and the Raiders will feed him the ball. Unfortunately, he is priced like a stud while playing with a below-par quarterback.
Raiders and Broncos Wide Receivers in Week 10 on DraftKings
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (DK: $9,600)
Over his last four starts (1/17, 6/87, 4/67, and 1/30/1), Sutton has failed to produce as expected while receiving 25 combined targets. He played well in three games (6/61/1, 6/118/1, and 5/81/1), with two other games with over 85 receiving yards (8/99 and 6/87).
The Raiders have allowed the 27th most receiving yards (1,321) to wide receivers, highlighted by a high catch rate (67.5). Las Vegas wants to keep wideouts in front of them (11.8 yards per catch). They rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed (298.10) in PPR formats.
- Kayshon Boutte (6/103)
· Keenan Allen (5/61/1)
· Quentin Johnston (3/71/1)
· Luke McCaffrey (3/56/1)
· Rome Odunze (4/69/1)
· Michael Pittman (5/39/1)
· Rashee Rice (7/42/2)
· Parker Washington (8/90)
I expect Sutton to be a top-three fantasy scoring player in this game, putting him in range to post a captain outcome if gains over 100 yards with at least one touchdown.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (DK: $7,600)
Twice this season, Franklin has been a winning fantasy player (8/89/1 and 6/89/2). On his off days, he scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points (4/44, 2/8, 4/55, 3/35, 3/19, and 4/27). Denver up his targets over the past three weeks (10, 8, and 10), but Franklin caught only 46.4% of his chances. He looks overpriced, but a touchdown with a big play puts him in range of posting a competitive day.
Marvin Mims has been ruled out, giving Pat Bryant a chance at more snaps. He hasn’t had over four targets in any game this year while having the third-most wide receiver snaps.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $7,000)
Gauging the wide receivers on the Raiders will be challenging behind Tre Tucker, after the Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers this week. Since his impact game (8/149/3), Tucker hasn’t scored over a touchdown or over 12.00 fantasy points (2/22, 4/71, 5/70, 5/33, and 3/38).
Denver sits 12th defending wide receiver (243.10 fantasy points). They’ll be playing this week’s matchup without their top CB Patrick Surtain. Wideouts have gained only 10.7 yards per catch (second-lowest total in the leagues), with wide receiver scoring only three touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen (7/65/1)
· Quentin Johnston (6/89)
· DeVonta Smith (8/114)
· Wan’Dale Robinson (6/95)
· CeeDee Pickins (7/74)
· George Pickins (7/78)
I expect tough sledding for Tre Tucker in this matchup.
Last week, Tyler Lockett had WR3 snaps in his first game with the Raiders. He has plenty of experience with Geno Smith, but Lockett only has 10 catches for 70 yards on 21 targets this year.
Dont’e Thornton was in the Raiders’ wide receiver mix over his first three games (2/45, 1/20, and 2/29) in his rookie season. He had four targets in each matchup. His edge in size (6’5” and 205 lbs.), potentially giving a possible jump ball score at the goal line. Thornton is priced low enough to be cheat player on this slate.
Jack Bech has seven catches for 73 yards on 10 targets this year, with his showing coming in Week 5 (3/27).
Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 10 on DraftKings
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos (DK: $4,400)
From Week 4 to Week 8, over five games, Engram has a floor of four catches (4/29, 4/33/1, 5/49, 5/42, and 4/36) while averaging 6.2 targets. The Texans shut him out last week on three chances. Only twice (56% and 51%) this season had he been on the field for more than 50% of the Broncos’ snaps.
Las Vegas ranks fourth in tight end defense (78.10 fantasy points), but they’ve allowed 12.0 yards per catch.
- Hunter Henry (4/66)
· Zack Ertz (3/38)
· Tyler Warren (4/44/1)
· Travis Kelce (3/54)
Based on his recent opportunity, Engram only needs to add a touchdown to his stat sheet to make sense for his salary ($4,400).
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $9,800)
Bowers posted an impact game (12/127/3) in Week 9 after missing three matchups with a knee issue. The Raiders had him on the field for 81% of their plays while also giving Michael Mayer 83% of their snaps. With Jakobi Meyers shipped out of town, Bowers is the lockdown top receiving option for Las Vegas. On the downside of this, Las Vegas plays on Thursday night, inviting possibly fewer snaps for their star tight end.
Denver has given up big plays to tight ends (13.0 yards per catch), but they do have plenty of talent on defense, even with the loss of their top CB Patrick Surtain to a pectoral issue. The Broncos rank 12th in tight end defense (103.20 fantasy points). They allowed eight catches for 97 yards and one touchdown at home to Brock Bowers in 2024 (4/38 in Las Vegas).
- Tyler Warren (4/79)
· Oronde Gadsden (5/46)
· Dallas Goedert (3/19/1)
· Giants tight ends (6/154/2)
· Jake Ferguson (0/0)
· Dalton Schultz (6/77)
The Raiders bring questionable quarterback play to their Week 10 matchup, but Bowers is their only trusted receiving option. He should be active again, as long as his knee recovers enough over a short week of rest.
Michael Mayer should operate as the second receiving option for the Raiders in this matchup. After missing two games, he has more active in the passing game (5/50/1, 1/10, and 3/26 on 16 targets).
Here are my lineup structure thoughts:
· Captain: Most likely Bo Nix, with Courtland Sutton being my second choice.
· JK Dobbins
· Nix or Sutton
· One Raider player has to be on the ticket, creating a duel between Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. Based on this, I can’t totally dismiss Geno Smith.
· Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, Daniel Carlson, or the Broncos’ defense
· Top backend fillers – Michael Mayer and Dont’e Thornton