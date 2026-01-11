Reed Sheppard and 4 Other Valuable NBA DFS Picks to Finish at the Top (January 11th)

If you love the NBA, you also know that Sunday is a great day for some basketball. We have (8) Games on the DFS Main Slate, starting at 6:00pm. Many superstars will take the court, including Victor Wembanyama versus Anthony Edwards and Joel Embiid, Jalen Brusnon, and Steph Curry all within. Today, we hand you (5) DFS Picks that have high-upside in store.

Reed Sheppard, PG/SG (HOU) — $5,300 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

Reed Sheppard set the collegiate world on fire with his ability to accumulate stocks (steals and blocks)



It’s good to see those active hands and defensive playmaking translate at the next level, too pic.twitter.com/RwRIUtweJ4 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) January 10, 2026

Analysis' is not so easy as finding a bad defense and exposing them. We must consider many factors, one being game script. The Rockets are favored by (13.5) to beat the Kings. They will surely use this game to load manage certain players and, late in the game, favor their depth pieces to have more playing time.

Sheppard is averaging about (24) Minutes per Game. On multiple occassions, Sheppard has played upwards off 32+ Minutes. I can very well see that playing out in this projected game script. As for high-upside, we have also seen it. Sheppard has multiple 50+ fantasy point perfromances over the last month. The Kings also come in here ranking 24th versus Point Guards.

Miles McBride, PG/SG (NYK) — $4,900 (FanDuel) | $4,600 (DraftKings)

Highest TS% so far in 2026 (min. 60 FGA):



74.3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

70.0 - Trey Murphy III

69.1 - Anfernee Simons

68.4 - Miles Bridges

67.4 - Toumani Camara

66.7 - LeBron James

66.4 - Norman Powell

65.7 - Tyrese Maxey

64.0 - Miles McBride

63.7 - Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/or1lytYd3A — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 11, 2026

The Knicks remain without Josh Hart tonight, and in comes McBride. He has seen a huge minutes increase of recent, carding 30+ is four of his last five games. We can expect the same tonight as he is the natural fill-in for Hart at the Shooting Guard position.

The Trail Blazers are 24th versus Shooting Guards. In McBride's increased playing time, he has put up 30-29-21-33 Fantasy Points. It is extremely possible that McBride can hit 6x+ of salary.

Jimmy Butler, SF/PF (GSW) — $7,800 (FanDuel) | $7,800 (DraftKings)

Butler slots in here to take on the Atlanta Hawks, in Golden State. The Hawks are pretty awful in backcourt defense. They are 29th versus Shooting Guards and 28th versus Small Forwards. They are also 4th in Pace of Play, which should naturally elevate the offensive output of Butler and this entire Warriors offense.

Chet Holmgren C/PF (OKC) — $8,200 (FanDuel) | $7,600 (DraftKings)

I find Holmgren to be a bit underpriced in this contest. It likely has a lot to do with his Friday absence due to a shin injury. This is non-serious, and Holmgren is not even on the injury report today.

The Heat are 20th versus Power Forwards and they are 1st in Pace of Play, and by a lot. Holmgren has 45+ fantasy points on the regular. We only must hit (41) to hit 5x. I like the upside with such an elite player as Holmgren.

Mark Williams, C (PHO) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

The Suns are not good, and Williams is not an elite center. However, this matchup provides for a great shot to use him and save salary in the process. We do love Alex Sarr in general, but the Wizards are still just 27th versus Centers. They are 30th in Rebounds Allowed to Centers.

Williams is a rebound-heavy Center. He is 1st on the Suns in Rebound Rate (39.2%) but 11th in Usage Rate. That is okay because we are rebound-chasing tonight. We have an elevated Over/Under of (230.5) and the Wizards 20th in Field Goal Percentage. The Rebounds should be there for the getting.

