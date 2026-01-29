Rhamondre Stevenson Super Bowl LX DFS & Prop Betting Guide vs. Seattle Seahawks

The rhythm of the New England Patriots' running back rotation has been an interesting follow in 2025. TreVeyon Henderson came to the NFL with an explosive profile, which he showed in three games (14/147/2 with one catch for three yards, 93 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches, and 14/148/2 with two catches for 13 yards) from Week 10 to Week 15. Despite his success, Rhamondre Steveson has been their most trusted back in the postseason (63%, 62%, and 94% of their snaps).

Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Season In Review

Stevenson was the Patriots’ better running back over the last five matchups. He gained 535 combined yards with five touchdowns and 14 catches while touching the ball 80 times. His improved opportunity is highlighted by his yards per rush (5.6) and yards per catch (11.6) over this span.

Fumbles were his Achilles heel in 2024 (seven – three lost), and Stevenson saw that dark passenger arise earlier this season against Pittsburgh and Buffalo (three lost fumbles). Over his 169 touches, he hasn’t put the ball on the ground. Over five years with New England, Stevenson has fumbled 17 times over 70 games, with nine of those landing in his opponents' hands.

For the year, Stevenson gained 1,062 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 39 catches while averaging 12.9 touches per game. He missed three games midseason with a toe injury.

The Patriots’ running backs finished 10th in the regular season in fantasy points (416.70) in PPR formats, one notch above Seattle’s running backs (411.30). They had 381 rushes for 1,746 yards and 16 touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry). New England looked their way 83 times in the passing game, leading to 70 catches, 581 yards, and three touchdowns.

Super Bowl LX Running Back Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for running backs in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

Last week, the Patriots handed the ball to Stevenson 25 times, resulting in only 71 rushing yards. In the second half, Denver knew New England wanted to slow the game down and kill the clock by running the ball as much as possible. Once New England took the lead, yards weren’t crucial because of the field conditions; avoiding turnovers was their top priority.

Rhamondre Stevenson Playoff Stats

Here’s Stevenson’s stats against the Chargers and Texans:

Vs. LAC (10/53 with three catches for 75 yards)

Vs. HOU (16/70 with four catches for 11 yards)

Rhamondre Stevenson Super Bowl LX Player Props

Here are the prop lines for Stevenson in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

14.5 rush attempts (-121o)

50.5 rushing yards (-115u)

Anytime touchdown (+160)

First touchdown (+900)

2+ touchdowns (+1,100)

2.5 catches (-1730)

21.5 receiving yards (-116o)

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Seattle Seahawks Defense

The Seahawks’ defense ranked sixth against running backs in PPR formats (337.70 fantasy points). Backs gained only 3.5 yards per carry in the regular season (360/1,271) while scoring six touchdowns. Seattle allowed the second-most catches (98) to running backs. They gained 646 yards (6.6 yards per catch) and scored twice. Their defense faced a league-high 128 running back targets.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) reacts after the sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Here are the running back stats allowed by the Seahawks in the playoffs:

Vs. SF (21/64 with eight catches for 60 yards on nine targets)

Vs. LAR (19/94 with five catches for 46 yards on six targets)

Stevenson had 15 rushes or more only three times (18, 16, and 25), with two coming over the past two games. He had three catches or more in seven of his 17 matchups. Stevenson gained over 21 receiving yards in eight contests (five times over the past seven matchups). He rushed for more than 50 yards in seven games, with four coming over the past four matchups. Stevenson has had a floor of 47 rushing yards over the past seven weeks.

Seattle Seahawks Defense Against Opposing Running Backs This Season

Here’s a list of the best running backs each week against Seattle this season:

Week 1 (Christian McCaffrey – 22/69 with nine catches for 73 yards)

Week 2 (Jaylen Warren – 14/48 with four catches for 86 yards)

Week 3 (Alvin Kamara – 18/42 with one catch for 14 yards)

Week 4 (Trey Benson – 8/35 with five catches for 19 yards)

Week 5 (Rachaad White – 14/41/2 with four catches for 39 yards)

Week 6 (Travis Etienne – 12/27 with four catches for 28 yards)

Week 7 (Woody Marks – 10/15 with three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown)

Week 9 (Chris Rodriguez – 12/65/1)

Week 10 (Emari Demercado – 4/64 with three catches for 40 yards)

Week 11 (Kyren Williams – 12/91/1 with one catch for five yards)

Week 12 (Tony Pollard – 11/20 with four catches for 21 yards)

Week 13 (Jordan Mason – 6/47 with one catch for one yard)

Week 14 (Bijan Robinson – 20/86 with two catches for eight yards)

Week 15 (Jonathan Taylor – 25/87 with three catches for 14 yards)

Week 16 (Blake Corum – 14/48/1 with one catch for 13 yards)

Week 17 (Rico Dowdle – 12/59 with three catches for four yards)

Week 18 (Christian McCaffrey – 8/23 with six catches for 34 yards)

Week 20 (Christian McCaffrey – 11/35 with five catches for 39 yards)

Week 21 (Kyren Williams – 10/39 with two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown)

Rhamondre Stevenson Super Bowl LX Projections

I'm projecting Stevenson to finish with 59 rushing yards on 15 carries with a 50% chance of scoring a rushing touchdown. I also have him chipping in via the aerial attack with four receptions for another 29 receiving yards and a 25% chance at finding the end zone via the pass.

