Rome Odunze, Puka Nacua, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Bears vs. Rams

The last of four NFL playoff games on the weekend will feature the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Puka Nacua Over 99.5 Receiving Yards

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This prop makes a ton of sense. WR1 for the Rams, Puka Nacua, is coming off a big wildcard game against the Carolina Panthers. He had 10 receptions on 18 targets for 111 receiving yards. The Panthers this season are allowing the 15th fewest passing yards per game, while the Bears are allowing the eighth most passing yards.

With this in mind, given how Nacua performed against the Panthers, he should be able to cover the over 99.5 receiving yards total on Sunday against a worse passing defense.

Colston Loveland Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

TE for the Bears, Colston Loveland, continued a strong close to his regular season against the Green Bay Packers in their first game of the playoffs. In the contest, he had eight receptions on 15 targets for 137 receiving yards. This marked the third consecutive game, going into the regular season, where he had over 90 receiving yards.

Even with the Rams being solid in defending the TE position, Loveland coming into the game with good momentum should do enough to cover the over on his 58.5 receiving yard line.

Rome Odunze Over 2.5 Receptions

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

WR1 for the Bears, Rome Odunze, in his first game back from injury, had a bit of an underwhelming game. Odunze had just two receptions on six targets for 44 receiving yards. Odunze in his first game back, played in 69% of snaps. This should tick up possibly helping get Odunze over 2.5 receptions.

Also ean encouraging factor in Odunze hitting this over, the Rams in their last five games have allowed five or more receptions to opposing WR1s four times.

Blake Corum Over 43.5 Rushing Yards

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams RB2 Blake Corum looks to have a great chance to cover the over on his 43.5 rushing yard total. He is coming off a 11 carry 45 rushing yard game against the Panthers. This game is a part of him hitting this over dating back to the regular season in six out of his last seven games.

He should be on track to continue this trend with the Bears being one of the worst rushing defenses the NFL has had to offer this season. They are allowing the eighth most rushing yards per game. Also, RB2 for the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard, last week covered the over on Corum's total, logging 46 rushing yards on 13 carries against the Rams.

D.J. Moore Under 16.5 Yards Longest Completion

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) argues an offensive pass interference call against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

D.J Moore has caught several deep balls this season, but it does not look like he is due for one against the Rams in this contest. Los Angeles, in their last three games, has allowed just one WR2 to have a reception of 17 yards or longer. Moore himself, in his last three games, has had just one outing where he has covered the over on this prop.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI