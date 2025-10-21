Should Fantasy Football Owners Buy, Sell Or Hold on Broncos QB Bo Nix?
The Denver Broncos managed to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history versus the New York Giants in Week 7, spearheaded by the efforts of star quarterback Bo Nix. After three scoreless quarters, Nix helped the Broncos put up 33 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 33-32 win over the Giants.
He managed four total touchdowns in the game’s final period, cementing his legacy as the first player in NFL history to throw for multiple touchdowns and rush for multiple touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Nix’s fantasy production came as a welcome surprise to owners, as his 40.0 points marked a new season-high among quarterbacks.
Nix completed 27 of his 50 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he added 48 rushing yards on five carries with two more touchdowns.
At times this season, Nix has managed top-10 fantasy production among quarterbacks, but has also faced his share of struggles through Denver’s 5-2 start. Entering a Week 8 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, Nix could continue an upward trend of fantasy output.
For fantasy owners in need of quarterback help, Nix could emerge as a prime trade candidate entering the new week. But should fantasy owners buy, sell or hold on the star quarterback as the season progresses?
Bo Nix Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering a favorable matchup versus a lowly Cowboys defense, Nix projects to build on a stellar Week 7 showing. While he may not manage to eclipse his 40-point mark from Sunday’s win over New York, he should post another week of top-10 production among quarterbacks.
Entering Week 8, the Cowboys rank last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing a league-high 260 passing yards per game. Denver’s star quarterback will look to lead his squad to their fourth straight win following a lowly 1-2 start to the year.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Nix?
Fantasy owners in need of quarterback help should strongly consider a move for Nix. The Broncos’ offense is hitting its stride near the halfway point of the season, and the team is set to enter a favorable string of matchups for Nix and Denver’s passing game. A trade for the Nix could come with a steep price tag, coming off the best fantasy performance of any quarterback this season.
Going forward, fantasy football’s QB9 could enter the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy entering a favorable three-game stretch versus Dallas, the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders