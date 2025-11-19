Should Fantasy Football Owners Buy, Sell Or Hold On Buccaneers RB Rachaad White?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to snap a two-game skid in Week 12, coming off a 44-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. An injury-riddled Buccaneers squad will take on the Los Angeles Rams, marking their fourth road trip over their last five games.
Tampa’s offense has led the team to a solid 6-4 record through their first 10 games, entering the new week with a top-10 scoring unit in the NFL, posting 25.2 points per game. While the passing game has emerged dominant, the run game has struggled, entering Week 12 ranked as the 22nd rushing attack in the league in terms of yardage.
Veteran Rachaad White has led a two-headed monster in the backfield, following an injury to Bucky Irving, with third-year back Sean Tucker emerging with a stellar three-touchdown effort, despite the team’s Week 11 loss. White enters Sunday night’s game versus Los Angeles as the team’s leading rusher, but could see something of a reduced role following Tucker’s emergence.
The Syracuse product’s rapid fantasy rise has raised concerns over the sustainability of White’s production. Given Tucker’s ascent, should fantasy owners buy, sell or hold onto White ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline?
Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook
Tampa Bay has remained optimistic in Irving’s return ahead of their Week 12 clash versus Los Angeles. The star back appeared in each of the Buccaneers’ first four games of the season before sustaining a shoulder and ankle injury, which has kept him sidelined since Sep. 28. Should Irving manage a return, White could be relegated to RB3 behind the Oregon product and Tucker, who projects to slide up to RB2, given his efficiency and production during Irving’s absence.
Given White’s lack of efficiency, his case to start in a reduced role is next to none behind Tucker and Irving down the stretch of the season. Though White has posted a number of notable fantasy performances, his stock could plummet with Irving set to return to the lineup.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On White
White’s fantasy owners should hold onto the back through Sunday night’s game, should Irving miss his seventh straight game due to injury. Upon Irving’s return to Tampa’s offense, fantasy owners should begin exploring other waiver options to replace White, as his fantasy stock continues to tank ahead of the trade deadline.
Fantasy owners would struggle to find a trade suitor for White at this stage of the season, though Tucker could serve as a solid replacement for his backfield counterpart. Entering Week 12, the third-year man is rostered in roughly 28% of leagues across all platforms, coming off his 34.0-PPR point outing in Week 11.