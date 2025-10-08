Should Fantasy Football Owners Trade Bo Nix For Justin Fields?
Justin Fields and Bo Nix have performed solidly among AFC quarterbacks in fantasy football so far this season. Despite an injury early in the season, Fields managed to bounce back with a notable Week 5 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Nix and the Denver Broncos managed to pull off a significant comeback versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, advancing to 3-2 on the season. While his fantasy performance has been solid this season, Fields presents a potential upgrade among trade suitors in fantasy.
Compared to Nix, Fields is averaging 21.6 fantasy points per game this season, ranking fourth among quarterbacks, while the Broncos signal-caller has posted 17.6 points per game, which ranks 19th among fantasy quarterbacks.
With that in mind, here’s why fantasy owners should consider trading Nix for New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields:
Fantasy Owners Should Trade Bo Nix For Justin Fields
Fields presents an immediate upgrade over Nix for fantasy owners. While Nix has faced struggles in a somewhat inconsistent offensive attack, Fields has mustered consistent fantasy production despite operating under center in a lackluster Jets offense.
New York’s run game is one of the best in the NFL through five games, spearheaded by the efforts of Fields and star running back Breece Hall. Fields’ rushing upside has helped him eclipse 25.0 points in three of four games this season, failing to surpass such a mark in limited action due to a concussion in Week 2.
In three complete games, Fields has managed to limit turnovers and post encouraging touchdown production, finding the endzone seven times in just 14 quarters of football. Encouraging fantasy scores make Fields an enticing trade target as the Jets enter a favorable stretch of matchups following Sunday’s game versus Denver.
The Jets will go on to take on the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals, presenting two immediate opportunities for Fields to continue his hot streak of fantasy production.
Though he offers a solid floor, Nix has proven inconsistent through the Broncos’ five-game start to the season, failing to eclipse 14.0 points in Weeks 1 and 3.
Should owners find themselves piecing together potential trade packages for Fields in fantasy, Nix is a solid start to a return, given his relatively consistent play through five games, but it would likely cost an additional asset to complete the deal.
Still, those trading for Fields should feel optimistic about his upward trend to start the season as he builds on a spirited two-game stretch.