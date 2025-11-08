Should Fantasy Football Owners Trade Brock Bowers For Trey McBride?
Star tight ends have offered fantasy football owners with valuable PPR production throughout the first half of the NFL season. Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler Trey McBride enters Week 10 of the season ranked as TE1 among PPR leagues, posting 16.2 points per week.
In the AFC, fantasy owners have enjoyed the return of All-Pro Brock Bowers, who flashed with a 12-catch, 127-yard, three-touchdown performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Kicking off Week 10, Bowers and the Raiders offense struggled mightily versus a stubborn Denver Broncos defense. A lowly 3.7-point effort on TNF has raised concerns over Bowers’ sustainability over the second half of the season.
Should Bowers’ fantasy owners consider trading Bowers for the red-hot McBride? Can the Raiders superstar bounce back over the short-term? Here’s our take:
Trey McBride Fantasy Football Outlook
McBride and the Cardinals will prepare for a matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after snapping a five-game skid in Week 9. The star tight end is coming off a 16.5-point performance against the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in five of his nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Seattle will provide a tough matchup for Arizona’s offense, but McBride’s volume and previous production throughout the season set a comfortable floor for fantasy owners.
Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Bowers was held to a quiet day versus one of the league’s best defenses, despite the absence of their top player, Pat Surtain II. Following the loss to Denver, Las Vegas will move on to a matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, which will offer Bowers a favorable opportunity to produce significant fantasy output against one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Since returning from injury, the star pass-catcher has already displayed the ability to dominate fantasy, as seen in his 43.3-point effort in Week 9, which set a new season-high for the position.
Fantasy Owners Shouldn’t Trade Bowers For McBride
Despite the slow performance in Week 10, Bowers’ fantasy owners shouldn’t make a move for McBride at this point of the season. McBride’s value is at its peak, and a trade would be too costly for a player of Bowers’ caliber. While a lengthy absence and a sputtering performance versus the Broncos could turn off some GMs, Bowers is set to dominate the target share with Jakobi Meyers’ trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bowers will emerge as one of fantasy’s top tight ends over the next few weeks, with favorable matchups versus Dallas, followed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.
McBride’s fantasy owners also shouldn’t look to unload the star tight end. Even with Kyler Murray sidelined, McBride has sustained notable fantasy production and continues to carve out significant volume alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona’s passing attack.