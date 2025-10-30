Should Fantasy Football Owners Trade Derrick Henry For James Cook?
Derrick Henry has endured a tough start to the fantasy football season. After entering the season with an ADP of 10, ranking fifth among running backs in PPR leagues, he’s managed just two top-10 finishes among his position group so far this season. Inconsistent play has raised questions among Henry’s fantasy owners, who could be considering moving the veteran running back in a trade.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III emerges as a prime trade candidate, given his play to start the season. Entering Week 9, Cook ranks second in the NFL in rushing with 753 yards through seven games, trailing only Jonathan Taylor who has one more game under his belt.
In fantasy, Cook ranks fifth among running backs in scoring, averaging 19.7 PPR points per week so far this season. He’s coming off a 33.6-point outing in Week 8, snapping a quiet two-game stretch for the Bills’ star back.
Given his superior production, Cook is a highly sought after fantasy asset and could influence trades from Henry’s fantasy owners. It’s hard to remain patient with some of your best fantasy players, but sometimes time is all it takes for a player to snap out of a skid. That’s why fantasy owners shouldn’t trade Henry for Cook.
Fantasy Football Owners Shouldn’t Trade Derrick Henry For James Cook
Cook has been one of fantasy’s most consistent backs, eclipsing 20.0 PPR points in five of Buffalo’s first seven games of the season. He’s provided fantasy owners with solid production nearly every week, something that can’t be said for Henry, who’s managed 20.0 points just once this season.
So why shouldn’t fantasy owners look to trade Henry for Cook. For one, a straight-up deal wouldn’t be enough of a return for Cook at this juncture, given his recent production. The cost for Buffalo’s star back is too much to account for when giving up a back of Henry’s caliber.
Henry’s fantasy owners also haven’t seen the best of the future Hall of Famer. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is set to return in Week 9, following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. With a 2-5 record, Baltimore sits within striking distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the division with a 4-3 mark on the year thus far.
The Ravens still have a lot to play for, meaning Henry has a lot of valuable reps ahead of him. As Baltimore’s offense finds its stride once more, defenses will be forced to adjust to an efficient passing attack spearheaded by the star quarterback.
Looks will open up for Henry in the run game as the season goes on, presenting opportunity for greater production down the stretch of the season. The five-time Pro Bowler is on an upward trend, posting 193 rushing yards between his last two games in Jackson’s absence.
Henry’s best football remains ahead of him as the Ravens look to climb the standings in time for a playoff push.