Breece Hall and Quinshon Judkins Lead List of Six Cheap Options in Week 13 DFS Contests
Filling out the backend of a DFS roster requires value players and key mid-range options with upside. Low-priced quarterbacks and receiver hooks are a must to reach winning status in GPP formats. Here’s a look at some possible lineup fillers in Week 13:
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (DK: $4,600/FD: $6,400)
Heading into Week 12, Ward comes off his best showing (293 combined yards with two touchdowns). He’s relied on his legs more over his last two starts (3/33 and 6/37/1). The Titans played four of their previous five games at home, leading to success in completions (25, 24, and 28) but not passing touchdowns. Ward has never had more than one passing score in a game while working as a dink-and-dunk passer (5.9 yards per pass attempt).
The Jaguars hold quarterbacks to show yards per pass attempt (6.7), but they’ve beaten them for 25 touchdowns. Quarterbacks rank 29th in quarterback defense (266.10 fantasy points), while averaging 37.9 pass attempts.
- Jake Browning (242 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Brock Purdy (322 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Patrick Mahomes (378 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Sam Darnold (295/2)
· Matthew Stafford (182/5)
· Geno Smith (284/4)
· Davis Mills (312 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Jacoby Brissett (337 combined yards with one touchdown)
Somehow, the Jaguars' defense dominated Justin Herbert (102 combined yards with no touchdowns) in Week 12 at home. Ward is trending higher with a dirt-cheap salary, suggesting a great cheat opportunity this week, and I’m expecting him to post the best passing day of his career.
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans (DK: $4,400/FD: $5,600)
Over the past five weeks, Dike has been a winning value play in the DFS market three times (17.00, 16.40, and 21.40 fantasy points), helped by scoring on two punt returns. Despite his progression, the Titans only targeted him 19 times in those matchups. Tennessee had him on the field for 89%, 87%, 27%, and 80% of their snaps over the past four weeks.
Jacksonville will allow catches to wide receivers (137), but they gain only 11.6 yards per catch with 12 touchdowns. The Jaguars rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed (368.80) to wideouts in PPR formats.
· Ja’Marr Chase (14/165/1)
· Nico Collins (8/104/1)
· Jaxom Smith-Njigba (8/162/1)
· Davante Adams (5/35/3)
· Nico Collins (7/136)
· Michael Wilson (10/118)
The combination of Ward and Dike brings salary cap relief to help roster impact players. If they combined for over 40.00 fantasy points, their outcomes would deliver over a 4X outcome.
Breece Hall, New York Jets (DK: $6,000/FD: $7,400)
Over his last four starts, Hall gained over 100 combined yards in three contests, with his highlight game (147 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches) coming in Week 8 against the porous Bengals’ defense. His weakness remains touchdowns (3). The Jets have 21 offensive scores (six by running backs).
The Falcons’ defense has backed up over recent weeks against running backs (288.10 fantasy points – 27th). Backs gain 4.5 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns.
· Christian McCaffrey (201 combined yards with two touchdowns and seven catches)
· De’Von Achane (91 combined yards with one score and five catches)
· Jonathan Taylor (32/244/3 with three catches for 42 yards)
Overall, Atlanta’s run defense has been favorable, with star running backs having the most success. Hall still has a risk of getting sniped for a rushing touchdown by a Jets quarterback, which can lower his ceiling. He’s priced fairly for his opportunity.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (DK: $6,200/FD: $7,800)
In the first run of my projections, Judkins didn’t jump off the DFS cheat sheet, but he was projected to have a 100% chance of scoring. His pass-catching opportunity left the building in his last two starts (no catches on two targets), and daylight has been missing in his rushing attempts over his last six matchups (3.2 yads per carry). Judkins has two games with multiple touchdowns, with the wheels to score from anywhere on the field.
The 49ers rank poorly in running back defense (274.40 fantasy points – 23rd). They’ve allowed a league-high in catches (69), despite backs gaining only 6.3 yards per catch. Running backs have 10 touchdowns, with league-average value in yards per rush (4.2)
· Alvin Kamara (120 combined yards with six catches)
· Travis Etienne (19/124/1 with one catch for one yard)
· Kyren Williams (131 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches)
· Bijan Robinson (92 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
· Woody Marks (111 combined yards with four catches)
· Kyren Williams (14/73/2 with two catches for 11 yards)
I sense that Judkins hits on a long run this week and could surprise with multiple touchdowns. He should be a lower percentage own this week. Maybe the change to Shedeur Sanders will create more passing catching chances for the Browns’ rookie running back.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (DK: $6,800/FD: $7,000)
The best value at wide receiver this week is Waddle. His salary is trailing his ceiling, and Miami features him as a top-two player to move the ball. Over his previous seven games, he gained over 80 yards in five contests (6/110/1, 6/95, 6/82, and 5/84/1). On the downside, Waddle doesn’t have a game with over nine targets, and New Orleans set the scoreboard on fire with their offense.
The Saints are about league average in wide receiver defense (331.90 fantasy points – 15th). They allow a high catch rate (66.9%), with 13 touchdowns.
· Marvin Harrison (5/71/1)
· Jauan Jennings (5/89/1)
· Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5/96/1)
· Khalil Shakir (5/69/1)
· Kayshon Boutte (5/93/2)
· Davante Adams (5/60/2)
· Puka Nacua (7/95/1)
· Darnell Mooney (3/74/1)
Two reach a difference-maker day in the DFS market. Waddle needs a game somewhere in the range of eight catches for 100 yards and one touchdown, a plateau he has yet to reach in 2025.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $6,300/FD: $7,600)
McConkey turned in a bust game in Week 11 (3/13 on four targets), in a game when the Chargers’ offense turned in a debacle showing against Jacksonville. His play was on par with expectations in Week 6 (7/100/1), Week 8 (6/88/1), and Week 10 (4/107/1). The Raiders held him to five catches for 48 yards on five targets earlier in the season.
The Raiders sit 28th in wide receiver defense (395.00 fantasy points). They allow a high catch rate (67.0%) with wideouts gaining 12.3 yards per catch while scoring 13 touchdowns.
· Kayshon Boutte (6/103)
· Keenan Allen (5/61/1)
· Quentin Johnston (3/71/1)
· Rome Odunze (4/69/1)
· Rashee Rice (7/42/2)
· Parker Washington (8/90)
· George Pickens (9/144/1)
Los Angeles has depth at receiver positions, making it more challenging to time the Chargers’ wideouts unless their matchup is high-scoring. McConkey brings possession value with a reasonable chance of scoring in Week 13.