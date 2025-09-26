Two Sleeper Quarterbacks Join Josh Allen as the Best QBs for DraftKings Contests in Week 4
Gearing up for Week 4 and evaluating past DFS performances, it's pretty clear the quarterbacks will need to deliver some serious fantasy points if their salaries are going to remain this high. Below you'll find three quarterbacks that range in price point. Want to pay up and go with an expensive QB? Josh Allen may be your guy. But if you want to save some coin and bargain shop, there's two passers we think fit the bill.
Top Quarterback Plays for DraftKings in Week 4
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (DK: $5,700/FD: $7,400)
Over the past two weeks, two of the Broncos’ passing attack have started to shine. Troy Franklin (8/100/1) put himself on the fantasy map in Week 2, while Courtland Sutton (6/116/1) regained his form last week. Nix still hasn’t passed for over 206 yards in a game while averaging only 5.6 yards per pass attempt. In Week 17 last year, he beat the Bengals for 250 combined yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Cincinnati has yet to face a top-tier passing offense, and Denver doesn’t represent that profile after three games. They’ve allowed 763 passing yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions, with quarterbacks gaining 6.9 yards per pass attempt. Their defense has been on the field for 1:39:56 minutes (about 33 per game) due to the Bengals' struggling to move the ball on offense. Cincinnati has faced Joe Flacco, Trevor Lawrence, and Carson Wentz.
The Broncos aim to excel defensively, while maintaining a balanced offensive attack. Unfortunately, the defense allowed 16 scores (12 field goals and four touchdowns) over 36 offensive possessions.
For Nix to post a winning DFS score, he must snipe a rushing touchdown with 250 passing yards and two more scores. In his rookie season, he had three touchdowns or more in five matchups, all coming off his final 11 starts.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,700/FD: $9,000)
The structure of the Bills’ offense looks much better this year due to a better rotation of receiving options. Allen will score on the ground, and he projects to have a floor of two passing scores vs. the Saints. To reach impact status, he needs New Orleans to hang around on the scoreboard. If they don’t, Buffalo will turn to their run game to control the clock and play keep away with the football.
The Saints played competitively in their first two home games, but the Seahawks lit up their defense for 44 points (five touchdowns and three field goals). They overachieved against the run (86/310/2 – 3.6 yards per rush) while allowing seven passing touchdowns. Quarterback gained 7.6 yards per pass attempt, with Kyler Murray, Mac Jones, and Sam Darnold behind center.
Allen looks poised to score over 30.00 fantasy points in this matchup. I could see a DFS game manager using him bare at quarterback due to Buffalo's tendency to spread the ball around in the passing game.
Justin Fields, New York Jets (DK: $5,300/FD: $7,300)
After turning in a full practice on Friday, Fields has the green light to start against the Dolphins. The Jets have run the ball well this year from the quarterback position (28/166/2), but their offensive line allowed nine sacks and small passing windows (6.2 yards per pass attempt). He only has one trusted receiving asset (Garrett Wilson – 21/229/2 on 30 targets), with a dart throw as to who will emerge as his WR2. In his last game against Miami in 2022, Fields ran wild (15/178/1) while sneaking in three passing scores despite passing for only 123 yards.
The Dolphins struggled against the run this year (96/435/4), with quarterbacks (21/82/3) having scoring success. They’ve allowed 8.9 yards per pass attempt (715/6) against the Colts, Patriots, and Bills. The tight end position has been active in two games (8/96 and 6/71/2).
In the quest to find a low-value stack in the Jets’ offense, Mason Taylor ($2,700) has the talent to surprise, especially with the Dolphins expected to game plan to slow down Wilson. Fields should be a contrarian play this week in the DFS market. His matchup oozes with upside, but does he have enough passing weapons to take advantage of the Dolphins’ secondary?