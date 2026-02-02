Stefon Diggs Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections vs. Seattle Seahawks

Stefon Diggs has waited a long time for his first Super Bowl appearance. He’s been in the NFL since 2015, delivering five 100+ catch seasons and gaining over 1,000 yards seven times. His best year came in 2020 (127/1,535/8 on 166 targets), in his first season playing with Josh Allen. Over his 17 career playoff games, Diggs caught 80 of his 130 targets for 982 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by four games (6/137/1, 6/128/1, 8/106/1, and 7/114).

Stefon Diggs 2025 Season In Review

After missing the final nine games in 2024 with a torn ACL in his right knee, the New England Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year deal for $69 million. They eased him into action over their first three games, keeping him on the field for only 48.3% of their plays.

In his 20 starts this season, Diggs was never on the field for more than 63% of the Patriots' plays, resulting in fewer pass-catching opportunities than the best wide receivers in the game. He finished with WR3 snap (53.8%), behind Kayshon Boutte (57.1%) and Mack Hollins (54.2%), with the latter two missing seven combined games.

In the regular season, New England’s wide receivers ranked sixth in fantasy points (606.50) in PPR formats. They caught 208 passes for 2,845 yards and 19 touchdowns on 283 targets. Drake Maye averaged only 20.8 completions and 28.9 pass attempts per game.

Diggs finished with 96 catches for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns on his 119 targets over his 20 games played. His catch rate (80.7%) was elite, but he failed to gain over 40 yards on any of his catches. It was the first time in his career that he didn’t achieve that feat.

Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:

Diggs had double targets in three contests (12, 11, and 10) while gaining over 100 receiving yards in five starts (6/101, 10/146, 9/105, 9/138, and 6/101/1). He had six catches or more in seven of his 20 matchups, while gaining under 40 yards in half of his games.

Stefon Diggs Super Bowl LX Player Prop Lines

Here are the prop lines for Diggs in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

4.5 receptions (-114o)

44.5 receiving yards (-115u)

80+ receiving yards (+485)

Anytime touchdown (+250)

First touchdown (+1,500)

2+ touchdowns (+2,200)

Stefon Diggs vs. Seattle Seahawks Defense

Seattle had the fourth-best wide receiver defense (434.70 fantasy points allowed in PPR formats). Wideouts caught 173 of their 303 targets (57.1% catch rate) for 1,897 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs Stats vs. Prop Lines

Here’s a look at Diggs’s outcomes compared to his prop lines:

Over four catches in 45.0% of his 20 starts, but only three times over his last nine starts.

He gained over 44 receiving yards in eight matchups (40.0%), with none coming over the past four games.

Diggs scored in five games (20.0%), with three touchdowns coming at home.

Seattle Seahawks Against Opposing Top Wide Receivers

Here’s a list of the best wide receivers each week against the Seahawks this season:

Week 1 (Ricky Pearsall – 4/108 on seven targets)

Week 2 (DK Metcalf – 3/201/ on six targets)

Week 3 (Chris Olave – 10/57 on five targets)

Week 4 (Marvin Harrison – 6/66/1 on 10 targets)

Week 5 (Emeka Egbuka – 7/163/1 on seven targets)

Week 6 (Brian Thomas – 8/90/1 on 10 targets)

Week 7 (Jaylin Noel– 4/77 on seven targets)

Week 9 (Deebo Samuel – 5/41 on six targets)

Week 10 (Marvin Harrison – 3/33/1 on 10 targets)

Week 11 (Puka Nacua – 7/75 on eight targets)

Week 12 (Chimere Dike – 5/44/1 on seven targets)

Week 13 (Jordan Addison – 5/36 on 10 targets)

Week 14 (Dylan Drummond – 3/21 on five targets)

Week 15 (Josh Downs – 3/13/1 on five targets)

Week 16 (Puka Nacua – 12/225/2 on 16 targets)

Week 17 (Jalen Coker – 2/16 on two targets)

Week 18 (Jauan Jennings – 4/35 on six targets)

Week 20 (Jauan Jennings – 2/23 on five targets)

Week 21 (Puka Nacua – 9/165/1 with 14 targets)

