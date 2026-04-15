Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Clippers vs. Warriors

The last of two NBA play-in games for Wednesday night will be between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Kawhi Leonard Under 29.5 Points

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a missed basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Forward for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard's points prop line for Wednesday night against the Warriors is a bit too high.

In Leonard’s last 10 regular-season games, he has had 30 or more points just one time. Also against the Warriors this season, Leonard has not had any success in covering the over on this prop line. In three games against Golden State this season, he had less than 30 points every single time, scoring 23, 24, and 18 points.

Bennedict Mathurin Over 10.5 Points

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Opposite of Leonard, the scoring prop line for forward Benedict Mathurin is way too low. Mathurin, in his last 10 games, has covered the over on his 10.5 point line for Wednesday five times. This includes the latest game he played, which happened to be against the Warriors. In the contest, Mathurin scored 20 points on a large volume of shots, as he went 7-17 from the field. Mathurin also played the Warriors earlier in the regular season and covered the over on this prop once again, scoring 17 points.

Stephen Curry Under 26.5 Points

Apr 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As good as Stephen Curry has been in big games throughout his NBA career, his under on his 26.5 points prop is the correct play against the Clippers.

In Curry’s last four games since returning from his knee injury, he has had 27 or more points just one time. He takes the following play into a matchup against one of the better defenses in the NBA. Los Angeles this season is allowing the 10th fewest PPG in the league, 112.6. Also, in three games against the Clippers this season, Curry only had 27 or more points one time.

Draymond Green Under 5.5 Rebounds

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures toward the Sacramento Kings bench during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA at limiting opposing teams' rebounds. They are giving up the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, 54.7. With this in mind, Green should hit the under on his 5.5 rebounding line.

In Green’s last 10 games, he has had six or more rebounds four times. In three games against the Clippers this season, Green has had six or more rebounds just one time.

Darius Garland Under 6.5 Assists

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Darius Garland looks in line to hit the under on his 6.5 assist line. Garland is a great playmaker, but him logging seven assists is just too much of an ask.

In his last 10 games, he has had seven or more assists just two times. Garland, in a short stint with the Clippers thus far, has run into the Warriors and been available two times this season. In these games, he did not show success in covering the over on his 6.5 assists line for Wednesday night. In the two games, Garland logged six and two assists. He also played one game against Golden State while with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and hit the under again, as he generated just four assists.

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