Stephon Castle, Deni Avdija, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs have a chance this Tuesday to officially advance to the second round of the playoffs, with them holding a 3-1 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are five of the best player props to take for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

De’Aaron Fox Over 3.5 Rebounds

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) celebrates with teammates after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In three of De’Aaron Fox’s outings in the following playoff series, he has had four or more rebounds. This should continue into game five.

Fox is also coming off a notable positive in game four. He played the most minutes he has all series, logging 39 minutes. With a potential put-away game awaiting him and the Spurs on Tuesday night, his minutes should stay in this range. Also, Portland, in its last three games, is allowing a notable amount of rebounds per game, 56.3. This is tied as the seventh most per game listed beside all other NBA teams in the last three games they have played.

Jrue Holiday Over 16.5 Points

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday has been a player that can be relied on in the postseason all throughout his career, and that has remained true in this series against the Spurs. In his last two games, he has covered the over on his 16.5 points line with ease, scoring 29 and 20 points. With his recent scoring success, the over on his scoring prop for Tuesday looks like the right side of the prop to take.

Holiday prior to entering the postseason was also covered the following scoring prop line at a high clip. In his last eight regular-season games, he had 17 or more points six times.

Stephon Castle Over 7.5 Assists

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) high-fives fans after the Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle’s assist total for Tuesday may feel high at 7.5, but the over is a great play. In this series, Castle has had eight or more assists just one time. The one time Castle covered the over was in game four, where he logged eight assists in 26 minutes–the lowest minutes he has played so far in a game this series.

If Castle goes back to playing over 30 MPG in game five, he should cover the over on this prop with ease. In his last eight regular-season games, he hit the over on his Tuesday assist prop line seven times. With that, it feels Castle is due to hit the over on this prop despite not covering it in the first three games of the series.

Donovan Clingan Under 7.5 Rebounds

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) goes up for a basket during the first half against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In game four, the Trail Blazers opted to keep their second-year starting big man, Donovan Clingan, off the floor for the majority of the game. Clingan in game four played a personal series low 14 minutes, while the reserve big man for Portland, Robert Williams III, played a series high in minutes, 26. Clingan finished the game with a -9 plus/minus, while Williams III was one of only two Trail Blazers players with a positive plus/minus on the team, with a +3. With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Portland opted to keep Clingan’s minutes low again, thus making the under on his rebounds extremely intriguing.

Clingan hit the under on his 7.5 rebounding prop last game. Also, the Spurs are allowing the ninth fewest RPG this season in the NBA, 51.6.

Deni Avdija Over 16.5 FGs Attempted

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts after being fouled and scoring a basket during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the series on the line, Portland’s star player, Deni Avdija, should shoot a significant amount of shots. So far in this series, he has taken 17 or more shots just one time. Despite that, his over on his 16.5 FGs attempted prop is a great play to take.

Avidja in a high-stakes play-in game against the Phoenix Suns took 22 shots. The game could have sent his team one step away from not having a postseason. With even more heightened stakes for the game on Tuesday night, Avidja is bound to get at least 17 shots up against San Antonio.

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