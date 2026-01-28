Stephon Castle, Reed Sheppard, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Rockets vs. Spurs

The second of two featured NBA games on Wedensday night on ESPN will feature the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Victor Wembanyama under 23.5 Points

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Spurs Franchise third-year player Victor Wembanyama should be in store for a down scoring game against the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs and Rockets have already met twice this season. In both of these contests, Wembanyama has had under 24 points, scoring 14 and 22 points. This has a lot to do with the size of the Rockets players, who have the tallest average team height in the NBA. This has been a big factor in neutralizing the play of the Spurs star, who stands towering at 7’4”. And Wembanyam is not the only player who has struggled offensively this season against the Rockets. They are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun Over 8.5 Rebounds

Jan 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during a break in the action against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

With the presence of Wembanyama, big man for Houston, Alperen Sengun has not really struggled to get rebounds. In Sengun’s last four games against the Spiurs he had had nine or more rebounds three times. He has been on and off in his effectiveness on the glass, in his recent stretch of games, covering the over on this prop line twice in his last four games. But with his success against San Antonio, his over on this prop is a good play.

Another factor that goes into taking the over on Sengun’s line of 8.5 is that San Antonio has given up the sixth most rebounds in the NBA over their last three games.

Stephon Castle Over 11.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Second-year guard out of the University of Connecticut, Stephon Catsle, continues to affect winning in a multitude of ways for the Spurs. In three of his last five games, he has had over 11.5 combined rebounds and assists.

In the two times he played the Rockets this year, his stats in these two catergories ticeked up. In the two games against them, he combined for 15 and 19 rebounds+assists. With this in mind, his over on this prop is a great play for Wedensday night.

Reed Sheppard Over 10.5 Points

Jan 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) defends against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Reed Sheppard is coming off a bad scoring game in the Rockets' latest game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In this contest, Sheppard logged just four points, shooting 2-11 from the field. Despite coming off this poor shooting performance, taking his over on 10.5 points, hoping for a bounce-back outing is the correct play.

Sheppard, before his game against Memphis, covered the over on this player prop in five straight games. This included a game against San Antonio, where he had 21 points. In the other game he played against the Spurs this season, he also covered the over on this total, netting in 16 points.

De’Aaron Fox Under 15.5 Points

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In three of De’Aaron Fox’s last four games, he had under 16 points. One of these games where he had under this total was against Houston, where he had 14 points. He should be in for another subpar scoring performance with the strength of Houston’s defense.

In the Rockets' last two games, they have held both opposing starting point guards under 16 points. This includes Detroit Pistons PG, Cade Cunnigham who scored just 12 points against them. In the season, Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points per game.

