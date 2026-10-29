The Perfect Week 8 DraftKings Fantasy Football Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football Features Josh Jacobs

The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers will get Week 8 started at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. In a matchup where both QBs have performed fairly well this season, could an RB be the optimal captain in DraftKings showdown lineups?

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

With that in mind, which players build a perfect showdown lineup between the Panthers and Packers?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in its DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers ($13,200 Salary)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) picks up a first down after making a short catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during the first quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 after missing the first six weeks on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List due to an ongoing investigation into an offseason domestic incident. In his first game back, Jacobs provided 20.1 DraftKings points despite not playing a full allotment of snaps.

Although the Packers have been a pass-centric offense this season, the Panthers are giving up the fifth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+4.3).

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers ($9,800 Salary)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a pass for a first down during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Matthew Golden ($8,400) either sidelined or potentially limited in Week 8, Christian Watson could see even more looks against the Panthers. Watson leads the Packers’ pass-catchers in DraftKings points per game (19.4).

Of the 16 WRs with 50-plus targets this year, Watson has the most yards per reception (17.5), the second-most receiving TDs (6), and the seventh-most yards per route run (2.45).

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers ($9,600 Salary)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking Jacobs at captain, we’re building on the idea that the Packers pound the rock with a lead while the Panthers are playing from behind through their aerial attack. While Bryce Young struggled to the tune of a season-low 8.4 DraftKings points in Week 7, he’s still posting 21.1 DraftKings points per game in 2026.

Jared Goff just torched Green Bay’s defense for 303 yards and 2 passing TDs in Week 7.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers ($7,800 Salary)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There shouldn’t be a $1,600 gap in salary between Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, given the similar metrics they’re producing this season. McMillan has a 25.6% target share, 14.2 yards per reception, and 2.22 yards per route run, compared to Coker logging a 22.7% target share, 13.1 yards per reception, and 2.10 yards per route run.

It also helps that Green Bay’s defense is permitting the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs (+3.3).

Trey Smack, K, Green Bay Packers ($5,000 Salary)

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack (28) attempts a field goal against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trey Smack converted only 1 of his 3 field-goal attempts in Week 7, and he’s now gone 6-for-11 on field-goal tries this season. That said, the Packers continue to trot him out, and Green Bay is favored at home against a team that just coughed up 43 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Savion Williams, WR, Green Bay Packers ($4,400 Salary)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams (83) runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Savion Williams has played 30-plus passing-down snaps in back-to-back weeks, and he could see even more usage if Golden is inactive or limited for the Packers. In his first two games this season, Williams has caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards.

Aside from Williams, the Packers’ D/ST ($4,000), John Metchie III ($3,400), and Tommy Tremble ($2,600) stand out as the best salary-saving options.