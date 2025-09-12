Top 3 Week 2 DFS Quarterback Plays On DraftKings And FanDuel Including Joe Burrow
Many times in the daily game market in GPP formats, team development requires cheating the quarterback position, as highlighted by Justin Fields and Daniel Jones' teams receiving big paydays in Week 1. What did both quarterbacks have in common? Their ability to run is rewarded more in the DFS market at DraftKings and FanDuel.
Low-value hookups should be a theme that runs true at times when building DFS lineups.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $6,600/FD: $8,000)
Each week, impact scores will come from different positions, so dismissing a great quarterback matchup can lead to a losing bankroll. Burrow seems reasonably priced in Week 2 when considering his floor, ceiling, and receiving talent. In addition, the Jaguars offer some correlated players to build game stacks.
Burrow is my top projected quarterback this week, highlighted by his impressive 4.43X score for fantasy points per $1,000 invested at DraftKings. I expect him to pass for over 300 yards with three touchdowns, which translates to 29.26 fantasy points at DK. He also ranks number one at FanDuel, but his predicted edge is less due to other options having more favorable salaries.
In the prop betting market at DraftKings, Burrow is the only quarterback with an over/under of 2.5 touchdowns, showcasing his floor. The Jaguars/Bengals game also has the highest over/under (49.5) in Week 2, showcasing the potential scoring in this matchup. Over his last eight games in 2024, Burrow averaged 343 combined yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game.
To add fuel to the fire, the Jaguars allowed the most passing yards (4,496) last season, with 30 touchdowns, 7.8 yards per pass attempt, and 30 sacks. There’s a fantasy goldmine awaiting Joe Burrow’s passes this week, but connecting the rest of the DFS dots is the key to winning overall prizes.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $5,800/FD: $7,300)
In 2023, Prescott (335 combined yards and 2.9 TDs per game) and the Cowboys (36.8 points per game) played at a high level at home. The receiving structure for Dallas looks better this year, but they must showcase high-scoring upside on the field before putting this offense in the 2023 realm.
In Week 1, Prescott looked better than his game stats (188/0 with three rushing yards). He’s coming off a disappointing year, but his play has been higher in odd seasons. Last season, the Giants’ defense had 45 sacks but allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt. Washington ran all over them in Week 1 (32/220/2 – 6.9 yards per rush), which will be an area of practice this week.
Prescott is the second-best quarterback play for me in Week 2, and hopefully, New York puts up at least a 20-point fight on the scoreboard.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $5,600/FD: $7,000)
Based on his Week 1 performance (178/1 – 5.7 yards per pass attempt), Lawrence won’t stand out in the DFS market other than playing in a possible chaser game. He has two exciting wide receivers, with Travis Hunter needing to establish his fantasy worthiness. If Cinci scores as expected, Lawrence could have close to 50 pass attempts in this matchup.
Joe Flacco passed for 290 yards in Week 1 with one touchdown. His two interceptions came on passes that hit his receivers' hands, then calmly rose so a catchable area for Cincinnati’s defensive backs. The Bengals gave up 30 passing touchdowns last year, with tight ends (111/1114/10 on 145 targets) having the most success.
Honorable Mentions: Drake Maye, Justin Fields, and Caleb Williams
Off the Radar: Jared Goff